June 23, 2026 5:27 PM हिंदी

India, UK hold 15th ESG talks to deepen defence cooperation

India, UK hold 15th ESG talks to deepen defence cooperation

London, June 23 (IANS) India and the United Kingdom held the 15th Executive Steering Group (ESG) meeting in London, discussing ways to enhance defence cooperation and deepen the long-standing partnership between the Indian Army and the British Army.

In a statement shared on X on Tuesday, the Indian Army said, "The 15th India-United Kingdom Executive Steering Group (ESG) was held in the United Kingdom from 17 to 19 June 2026. The engagement included visits to the UK Trials & Experimental Group, the ESG Meeting at the Ministry of Defence, London and MBDA, Stevenage."

According to the Indian Army, the talks centred on advancing multi-tiered military cooperation through enhanced interoperability, bilateral joint exercises and training, subject matter expert exchanges in niche and emerging military technologies, exploration of new avenues of training collaboration, and increased engagement between defence think tanks.

"The deliberations were constructive and forward-looking, charting a robust roadmap for deepening defence cooperation and strengthening the enduring partnership between the Indian Army and the British Army," it added.

Last week, India and the UK discussed advancing collaboration in Artificial Intelligence (AI), emerging technologies, research and innovation and leveraging the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement to have new opportunities, foster innovation, and drive shared economic growth.

The discussions were held during a meeting between India's High Commissioner to the UK, P. Kumaran, and Permanent Secretary, UK's Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, Emran Mian, the High Commission of India in London announced on Friday.

"High Commissioner P. Kumaran had a constructive meeting yesterday with Emran Mian, Permanent Secretary, DSIT. They discussed advancing India–UK collaboration in AI, emerging technologies, research and innovation, and leveraging the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement to unlock new opportunities, foster innovation, and drive shared economic growth," the High Commission of India in London posted on X.

On June 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will formally enter into force on July 15, marking what he described as a "historic milestone" in bilateral relations. PM Modi stated that the agreement will significantly boost bilateral ties and investment.

"A historic milestone for India-UK relations. Delighted to note that the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement will enter into force on 15th July 2026. This agreement will significantly boost our bilateral trade and investment," PM Modi posted on X.

--IANS

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