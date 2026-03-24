March 24, 2026 10:52 PM हिंदी

India, UK discuss progress in intelligence collaboration and integrated military engagement

India, UK discuss progress in intelligence collaboration and integrated military engagement

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and UK's Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Harvey Smyth held a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, with discussions focused on progress in training exchanges, intelligence collaboration and integrated military engagement between two nations.

In a statement on X, High Commission of India in London stated, "Advancing future-ready India UK defence engagement! General Anil Chauhan, CDS interacted with Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, Chief of Air Staff, Royal Air Force, with discussions focusing on progress in training exchanges, intelligence collaboration and integrated military engagement."

During the meeting, General Anil Chauhan commended the successful conduct of the 17th Military Sub Group Meeting and expressed confidence in advancing a deeper, more integrated and future-ready defence engagement between India and the UK.

UK's High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron and other officials were also present during the meeting.

"General Anil Chauhan, CDS interacted with Air Chief Marshal Sir Harvey Smyth, Chief of Air Staff, Royal Air Force, reaffirming the growing strength of India–United Kingdom Defence Partnership. Exchange of Instructors continues to be a key pillar of the bilateral cooperation matrix, alongside significant strides in enhancing Defence Intelligence collaboration," Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff wrote on X.

"The CDS commended the successful conduct of the 17th Military Sub Group Meeting and expressed confidence in advancing a deeper, more Integrated and future-ready Defence engagement," it added.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Harvey Smyth, who is on an official visit to India, met Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Monday, with discussions focused on enhancing operational cooperation, interoperability and strengthening air power ties.

"Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, Chief of the Air Staff, Royal Air Force, on an official visit to India, called on Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, Indian Air Force. Discussions focused on enhancing operational cooperation, interoperability and strengthening bilateral air power ties," the IAF stated.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Harvey Smyth also paid homage to Bravehearts of Indian Armed Forces at National War Memorial in New Delhi on Monday.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Consortium led by Aditya Birla Group acquires Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for USD 1.78 billion: Report

IPL 2026: Consortium led by Aditya Birla Group acquires RCB for USD 1.78 billion: Report

New Railways reforms focus on cargo, construction and passenger convenience

New Railways reforms focus on cargo, construction and passenger convenience

Apple Business platform to empower companies of all sizes launched

Apple Business platform to empower companies of all sizes launched

Delhi CM announces new think tank DITI, promises new drone, semiconductor policies​

Delhi CM announces think tank DITI, promises new drone, semiconductor policies​

Ektaa Kapoor locks in the sequel to ‘The Sabarmati Report’

Ektaa Kapoor locks in the sequel to ‘The Sabarmati Report’

Aizawl FC mount a stunning second-half comeback to triumph over Chanmari FC in the Mizo Derby of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on Tuesday. Photo credit: AIFF

IFL 2025-26: Aizawl FC mount a stunning second-half comeback to triumph in Mizo Derby

Coach Masooduzzafar Amin praises Uttar Pradesh Government for appointing Rinku Singh as regional sports officer. Photo credit: IANS

Coach praises UP Govt for appointing Rinku Singh as regional sports officer

'Sponsoring terror, crushing rights in PoJK': Kashmiri activist Javed Beigh red-flags Pakistan's nefarious record (IANS Exclusive)

'Sponsoring terror, crushing rights in PoJK': Kashmiri activist Javed Beigh red-flags Pakistan's nefarious record (IANS Exclusive)

Pole vaulter Baranica Elangovan raises bar to 4.22m, enters record books on Day One of the on the opening day of the first edition of the National Indoor Athletics Championships at Indoor Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. Photo credit: AFI

National Indoor Athletics: Pole vaulter Baranica Elangovan raises bar to 4.22m, enters record books

Northeast India emerges as key pillar in India-Japan mutually beneficial partnership

Northeast India emerges as key pillar in India-Japan mutually beneficial partnership