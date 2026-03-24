India, UK discuss progress in intelligence collaboration and integrated military engagement

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and UK's Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Harvey Smyth held a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, with discussions focused on progress in training exchanges, intelligence collaboration and integrated military engagement between two nations.

In a statement on X, High Commission of India in London stated, "Advancing future-ready India UK defence engagement! General Anil Chauhan, CDS interacted with Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, Chief of Air Staff, Royal Air Force, with discussions focusing on progress in training exchanges, intelligence collaboration and integrated military engagement."

During the meeting, General Anil Chauhan commended the successful conduct of the 17th Military Sub Group Meeting and expressed confidence in advancing a deeper, more integrated and future-ready defence engagement between India and the UK.

UK's High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron and other officials were also present during the meeting.

"General Anil Chauhan, CDS interacted with Air Chief Marshal Sir Harvey Smyth, Chief of Air Staff, Royal Air Force, reaffirming the growing strength of India–United Kingdom Defence Partnership. Exchange of Instructors continues to be a key pillar of the bilateral cooperation matrix, alongside significant strides in enhancing Defence Intelligence collaboration," Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff wrote on X.

"The CDS commended the successful conduct of the 17th Military Sub Group Meeting and expressed confidence in advancing a deeper, more Integrated and future-ready Defence engagement," it added.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Harvey Smyth, who is on an official visit to India, met Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Monday, with discussions focused on enhancing operational cooperation, interoperability and strengthening air power ties.

"Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, Chief of the Air Staff, Royal Air Force, on an official visit to India, called on Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, Indian Air Force. Discussions focused on enhancing operational cooperation, interoperability and strengthening bilateral air power ties," the IAF stated.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Harvey Smyth also paid homage to Bravehearts of Indian Armed Forces at National War Memorial in New Delhi on Monday.

--IANS

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