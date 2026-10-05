India, UAE reinforce growing defence partnership with 'Exercise Mountain Guardian'

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The third edition of two-week joint military exercise 'Mountain Guardian 2026' between Indian Army and the Land Forces of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which began in Uttarakhand on Monday, will reinforce the growing defence partnership between both countries, the Indian Army stated.

“The Opening Ceremony of the 3rd edition of Joint Military Exercise Mountain Guardian 2026 between the Indian Army and UAE Land Forces was held today at the Foreign Training Node, Chaubatia, Uttarakhand,” the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army stated on X.

“The two-week exercise, scheduled to be held from 05 to 18 Oct 2026, will focus on joint planning, tactical drills, handling of equipment and integrated field exercises leveraging modern technology. The exercise will further strengthen interoperability between the two Armies in sub-conventional operations and reinforce the growing India-UAE defence partnership,” it added.

Last month, India and UAE held the 10th Navy Staff Talks in Abu Dhabi, discussing enhancing operational engagements, training exchanges, maritime security and professional interactions. During the meeting, the officials of the two nations reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen naval cooperation and maritime partnership between the two countries, a statement issued by the Indian Navy after the meeting mentioned.

"10th India-UAE Navy Staff Talks were held in Abu Dhabi from 16-17 Sep 2026, co-chaired by Cmde Kartik Srimal, Cmde (FC) and Staff Brig Obaid Mubarak Al Ghfeli, Chief of Staff Ops and Plans, UAE Navy," the Indian Navy Spokesperson posted on X.

"Discussions focused on enhancing operational engagements, training exchanges, maritime security and professional interactions, reaffirming commitment to further strengthening bilateral naval cooperation and deepening India-UAE maritime partnership," the statement added.

On September 4, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal A P Singh held a meeting with the Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, Major General Staff Rashid Mohammed Al Shamsi, and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, especially in military and defence sectors.

“The UAE Air Force and Air Defence received Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, and his accompanying delegation. During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of issues of mutual interest and explored avenues for further strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the military and defence fields, in a manner that supports their joint efforts and contributes to enhancing security and stability in the region,” the UAE's Ministry of Defence stated on X.

–IANS

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