October 21, 2025 5:51 PM हिंदी

India U20 women to play two friendlies in Kazakhstan

India U20 women to play two friendlies in Kazakhstan (Credit: AIFF)

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The Indian U20 women’s football team is set to travel to Shymkent, Kazakhstan, for two international friendly matches against the Kazakhstan U19 women’s side on October 25 and 28.

These matches will serve as crucial preparation for the upcoming AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup, scheduled to take place in April 2026, where India will be competing after a historic qualification earlier this year.

The Young Tigresses, under head coach Joakim Alexandersson, have been undergoing an intensive training camp at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru.

The squad has been working on tactical awareness, physical conditioning, and match-readiness as part of their build-up to the continental tournament. The team will depart for Kazakhstan on October 23, with the 23-member squad set to be announced before their departure.

For India, these friendlies mark another important step in their steady progress at the youth level. The team qualified for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup for the first time in 20 years after a dramatic win over Myanmar in August, a result that reflected the growing strength and resilience within the national setup. The exposure from these international fixtures will be invaluable for the players, many of whom will be experiencing European playing conditions for the first time.

Both matches will take place in Shymkent, one of Kazakhstan’s key football centers, known for its modern facilities and competitive environment. The games are expected to provide a vital learning experience for the Indian U20 team as they continue their journey toward establishing themselves among Asia’s rising football powers.

--IANS

hs/ab

LATEST NEWS

West Indies bowl 50 overs of spin against Bangladesh for the first time in ODI history, during the second match of the series in Mirpur on Tuesday. Photo credit: Bangladesh Cricket

West Indies bowl 50 overs of spin against Bangladesh for the first time in ODI history

Rajat Bedi lauds Raghav Juyal’s craft: ‘Wo kha jata hai’

Rajat Bedi lauds Raghav Juyal’s craft: ‘Wo kha jata hai’

Director Sujeeth clarifies there is no rift between him and 'They call him OG' producer Danayya (Photo Credit: Sujeeth/X)

Director Sujeeth clarifies there is no rift between him and 'They call him OG' producer Danayya

Jessica Simpson says she never imagined being single again

Jessica Simpson says she never imagined being single again

How European Union trade bolsters Russia’s war chest

How European Union trade bolsters Russia’s war chest

Tables turn as KJo sits on guests’ couch on ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’

Tables turn as KJo sits on guests’ couch on ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’

Will JMM chart its own course in Jharkhand after Bihar seat sharing fiasco?

Will JMM chart its own course in Jharkhand after Bihar seat sharing fiasco?

Censor Board clears Vishnu Vishal's investigative thriller 'Aaryan' for release with U/A certificate (Photo Credit: Vishnu Vishal Studioz/X)

Censor Board clears Vishnu Vishal's investigative thriller 'Aaryan' for release with U/A certificate

Lasting peace calls for Afghanistan agreeing to a clear demarcating line with Pakistan

Lasting peace calls for Afghanistan agreeing to a clear demarcating line with Pakistan

Piyush Goyal hails Justice Pratibha M. Singh’s appointment as WIPO Advisory Board Chair

Piyush Goyal hails Justice Pratibha M Singh’s appointment as WIPO Advisory Board Chair