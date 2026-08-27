India tour sparks record ticket rush for New Zealand summer

Christchurch, Aug 27 (IANS) New Zealand Cricket's International summer of cricket has made a record-breaking start, with 26,000 tickets sold within the first 48 hours of the Cricket Nation members' pre-sale.

The unprecedented demand has been driven by India's historic 12-match, multi-format tour of New Zealand, which begins in October, and the white-ball fixtures at Auckland's Eden Park have emerged as the biggest draw in the early sales.

Christchurch's Hagley Oval has also witnessed strong demand, with the 9,000-capacity venue expected to sell out for the opening two T20Is on October 22 and 24, as well as the second and final Test of the tour, scheduled from November 27 to December 1.

Ticket sales have also begun strongly in Wellington, where HNRY Stadium will host the third T20I and second ODI. The opening Test, beginning on November 19, will be played at the Basin Reserve.

NZC Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Glenn Critchley said the early response reflected the excitement surrounding India's visit.

“Our message to fans from the start has been to get organised to avoid missing out - and the record sales in the first two days proves many have listened. This is a rare chance for Kiwis to experience the incredible buzz of a game of cricket involving India and watch some of the biggest sport stars on the planet compete.

“We’ve deliberately kept the ticket prices the same as the previous season, and at under $30 a ticket using our Cricket Nation access code. We’re delighted fans are getting in early to secure their seats and with the general public sale still 11 days away, our message remains the same - get organised and don’t miss out,” Critchley said, as quoted by NZC.

Critchley also highlighted 'The Four' and 'The Six' group ticket packages, along with venue ticket bundles, as additional value options for supporters planning to attend multiple matches.

The general public sale is scheduled to begin on September 7. However, fans can still access the exclusive pre-sale by signing up for Cricket Nation, which also provides a 15% discount on tickets.

With India's visit bringing some of world cricket's biggest names to New Zealand and demand already reaching unprecedented levels, supporters have been urged to secure their seats well before the public sale begins.

--IANS

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