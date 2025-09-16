India tops Asia Pacific in AI adoption with 56 pc of city adults using Gen AI: Report

Bengaluru, Sep 16 (IANS) India has emerged as the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption across the Asia Pacific region, with more than half of metro adults actively using generative AI this year, a new report said on Tuesday.

The data compiled by Forrester highlights that 56 per cent of Indians living in cities are using generative AI tools in 2025, up from 44 per cent in 2024, making India the frontrunner in the region.

The report shows that Indian consumers are not only quick to adopt AI but also have the highest levels of AI knowledge globally.

Around 63 per cent of Indian adults say they understand AI well, compared to just 18 per cent in Australia and 26 per cent in Singapore.

Only 5 per cent of Indians said they did not understand AI, the lowest percentage worldwide.

Among different age groups, millennials stand out as the most knowledgeable, with nearly 69 per cent showing strong AI understanding.

However, the research also reveals a trust paradox. While 45 per cent of Indians see AI as a serious threat to society, 66 per cent of those who are knowledgeable about AI also trust the information it provides.

This reflects how greater awareness of AI brings both caution and confidence. For example, 64 per cent of Indian consumers trust AI-powered language translation services, much higher than in Australia (27 per cent) or Singapore (38 per cent).

When it comes to managing AI risks, Indians place the most confidence in long-established companies and big tech firms, with 58 per cent trusting these players.

Highly regulated institutions such as banks also enjoy significant trust. This trust level is much higher than in Australia and Singapore, where private companies typically inspire less confidence.

“India’s AI landscape presents a remarkable combination of high adoption, sophisticated understanding, and pragmatic scepticism,” said Vasupradha Srinivasan, principal analyst at Forrester.

“Indian consumers are discerning users who understand both AI’s potential and its risks. This creates an environment where transparency, security, and credibility become competitive strengths for enterprises,” Srinivasan added.

