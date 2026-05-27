India to host Asian Indoor Championships 2028 and Asian Relays 2027

Hong Kong, May 27 (IANS) India have been awarded the hosting rights of the Asian Indoor Championships 2028 and Asian Relays in 2027 during the Asian Council meeting here on Wednesday.

The Asian Indoor Championships will be held in Bhubaneswar, while Chandigarh will host the Asian Relays, World Athletics vice president Adille Sumariwalla confirmed on social media.

"Congratulations @afiindia. Chandigarh has been awarded the Asian Relays and Bhubaneswar the Asian Indoor Championships 2028. The Asian Athletics Council made these decisions in Hong Kong today. Very proud moment for India," he shared on X.

Notably, in March this year, the World Athletics Council awarded India the hosting rights for the 2028 Indoor Championships. India had successfully hosted the World Athletics bronze-level continental tour event last year in Bhubaneswar.

With Odisha being awarded the hosting of another international level event, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi said it marks another milestone in establishing Odisha as a premier global sports hub.

"Odisha's world-class infrastructure and exceptional capability to successfully manage large-scale international competitions have established us as a major hub in the global sports world today. In the Asian Athletics Council meeting held in Hong Kong, Odisha has been awarded the responsibility of hosting the 'Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2027'. This is a moment of immense pride and glory for the entire country as well as the people of Odisha," CM Manjhi said in an X post.

"Ahead of the 'World Athletics Indoor Championships 2028' to be organised at the Kalinga Stadium, hosting this Asian tournament adds another golden chapter to our sporting achievements. This glorious success in the field of sports will further strengthen our identity and self-esteem while giving a new global recognition to our young sporting talents," he added.

The 2017 Asian Athletics Championships took place at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium. Last year, Odisha hosted the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze Level Competition in Bhubaneswar, drawing over 200 athletes from around the world.

--IANS

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