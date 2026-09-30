September 30, 2026 4:29 PM हिंदी

Vivek Oberoi recalls stopping Bosco Martis from getting married at 19

Vivek Oberoi recalls stopping Bosco Martis from getting married at 19

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actor Vivek Oberoi has revealed that choreographer Bosco Martis once planned to get married at the age of 19, but he stepped in and stopped his friend from going ahead with the decision.

The ‘Masti’ actor made the revelation during a recent episode of Bosco Caesar’s podcast ‘Dance & Masti’, where the two took a trip down memory lane and opened up about their school days, early struggles, and some lesser-known anecdotes from their younger years.

Vivek revealed that he and Bosco studied at the same school and had known each other long before they made a name for themselves in their respective fields. Recalling one of Bosco’s plans from his younger days, he said the choreographer was seriously considering marrying a girl when he was just 19.

Since Bosco was below the legal age for marriage at the time, he had reportedly come up with an unusual way to go ahead with his plan. Bosco shared that he intended to have an older man sign the marriage registration documents on his behalf and marry the girl, with plans to formally marry her again after turning 21.

However, Vivek intervened and convinced Bosco not to proceed with the plan. The revelation led to laughter as the two friends revisited their younger days and recalled how different their lives and thought processes were at the time.

Vivek also spoke about witnessing Bosco Caesar’s journey closely, recalling the struggles he and Bosco Martis faced while establishing themselves as choreographers without anyone backing them.

The podcast episode offered a glimpse into the long-standing friendship between Vivek and Bosco.

Bosco Martis also looked back on a memorable conversation with Vivek Oberoi from the early phase of the actor’s career, when films such as ‘Company’ and ‘Saathiya’ had brought him widespread recognition. Bosco admitted that he was taken aback by the way Vivek spoke to him during that period and initially took the interaction to heart. Looking back today, however, Bosco said he understands the perspective behind Vivek’s words and believes his friend had a point.

The dancer mentioned, “First, Company happened, and then Saathiya came along shortly after. I don't want anyone to take what I am about to say the wrong way... I called Vivek during this period, after a very long time. I said, ‘Vivek, I want to do a song with you.’ You said, ‘Yes, we should definitely do it,’ and then you added, ‘Work out the creatives and give me a breakdown.’”

He added, “Although I agreed, I felt hurt thinking about why you said that with so much attitude. However, I eventually realised you were absolutely right. I am going to a star who has worked so hard to reach a certain level. I am a choreographer, and if I am approaching a star, I have to be prepared about how I can position him.”

--IANS

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