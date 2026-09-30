September 30, 2026 4:29 PM हिंदी

Tej Pratap Yadav claims ultimate Power on 'Rise and Fall 2': Penthouse ke pradhanmantri ban gaya hu

Tej Pratap Yadav claims ultimate Power on 'Rise and Fall 2': Penthouse ke pradhanmantri ban gaya hu

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Politician Tej Pratap Yadav is making his time in the 'Rise & Fall' Tower count with a flute in hand, dancing in the red room and some calculated moves up his sleeves.

Tej Pratap was seen backing co-contestants Manish Kashyap and Kajal Raghwani, even though Priyanka Chahar Choudhary questioned his choice of Manish.

However, Priyanka made him rethink his decision, as he remembered Manish’s past comments and said, “Khilaf bolta hai Bihar mein….mera matlab mere bhai ke khilaf bolta hai ("Speaks against us in Bihar... I mean, speaks against my brother.)”.

Keeping his options open at all times, Tej Pratap has everyone guessing about his loyalties.

When the opportunity presented itself, during the 'Asli Ya Nakli' challenge, Tej Pratap decided to knock Priyanka out of the race, after which he faced Irina Rudakova in the final leg of the challenge.

During the petrol challenge as well, Tej Pratap was able to secure 6 litres of real petrol and beat Irina, emerging as the first Ultimate Ruler of 'Rise and Fall Season 2'.

Talking about his journey on 'Rise & Fall Season 2' so far, Tej Pratap declared, “Iss penthouse ke pradhanmantri ke roop mein ban gaya hu, kewal penthouse mein bahar nahi - penthouse ka (“I have become the prime minister of this penthouse, not just outside in the penthouse - of the penthouse.)”.

It remains to be seen how Tej Pratap will play his cards in the future.

Backed by Banijay Asia, the latest season of 'Rise and Fall' is being hosted by Virender Sehwag.

The show streams exclusively on Prime Video, with new episodes airing every day at 12 noon. The show is also available to audiences through MX Player by Prime Video on the MX Player Android app, as well as across mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video and Fire TV.

--IANS

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