PM Modi congratulates Jyothi, Prithika, Chikitha on Asian Games gold, world-record-equalling feat

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikitha Taniparthi after the Indian trio won gold in the women’s compound team event at the Asian Games, with their 238-point effort also equalling the world record.

“A Gold for India! Congratulations to Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikitha Taniparthi on winning the Gold Medal in the Women’s Compound Team event at the Asian Games 2026. This is even more special because their performance also equalled the World Record. This is a tremendous achievement for our archers. Best wishes to the entire team for their future endeavours,” PM Modi posted on X.

The Indian trio of Jyothi, Prithika Pradeep and Chikitha Taniparthi defeated China 238-234 in the women’s compound team final at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square on Wednesday to retain the gold medal.

The Indian trio defeated South Korea in the semifinal before beating China in the final with a world-record score of 238, which was set by the Koreans in Incheon 2014.

India took a 30-28 lead in the opening end and stretched their lead to three points even as Chikitha shot a nine in the first rotation of the second end. Prithika and Jyothi remained perfect, both finding 10s throughout.

In the first rotation of End 2, India and China both opened with a 9 and two 10s each. In the second rotation, China hit two 10s and a nine in the next three arrows, while the Indian trio hit perfect 10s to extend the lead to three points (119-116).

China scored perfect 10s in the first rotation of End 3. India started with a nine from Chikitha, but Prithika and Jyothi scored 10s to maintain India’s lead. China had a 9 in the second rotation before hitting two 10s. India extended their lead with three 10s to hold a 178-175 lead.

In the end, China started with two 9s and a 10. The Indian trio came back with perfect 10s. In the last three errors, China fired three 10s to keep the pressure on India, but the Indian trio had a perfect end with all 10s and successfully defended the gold with a 234-238 win.

--IANS

hs/vi