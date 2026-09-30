Arjun Rampal on working with Mohanlal in ‘Operation Ganga’: ‘Such an honour'

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal has opened up about his experience of working with veteran Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the upcoming film ‘Operation Ganga.’

He called it an honor and described the experience as inspirational. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Om Shanti Om’ actor shared pictures with Mohanlal and expressed his admiration for the actor’s talent. Arjun wrote, “Such an honour to have the privilege to share screen space with you Sir. It has been inspirational. The supremely talented and gifted @mohanlal. Thank you,” he wrote.

He also added hashtags related to ‘Operation Ganga’, Georgia and Tbilisi, indicating that the project has been shot in the region.

‘Operation Ganga’ brings Arjun and Mohanlal together on screen for the first time.

On a related note, helmed by Vishnu Mohan, the film was officially announced earlier this month. The title refers to India’s evacuation operation undertaken to bring back its citizens, including a large number of students, who were left stranded in Ukraine after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began. The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Adil Hussain in key roles.

Mohanlal had announced the project on Instagram by sharing its poster. “Operation Ganga,” the Malayalam star wrote in the caption. The film is backed by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies.

Mohanlal was last seen in ‘Drishyam 3’, the third instalment of the popular ‘Drishyam’ franchise, directed by Jeethu Joseph. He also starred in ‘Thudakkam’.

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal recently announced the completion of his upcoming project, Imtiaz Ali’s ‘O Saathi Re’, which also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary. To mark the wrap, the actor spent some time with Imtiaz and Aditi.

Arjun shared pictures from their get-together on Instagram, expressing his excitement about the project and saying he would miss the team. “Wrapped something very special, with some very talented special people. Will miss you guys. Was lovely to be directed finally by my college friend @imtiazaliofficial #OsathiRe #Netflix,” he wrote.

Arjun Rampal was last seen in Ranveer Singh starrer action thriller ‘Dhurandhar 2.’

--IANS

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