India targets 100 GW nuclear power capacity by 2047: CEA Chief Ghanshyam Prasad

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) India is aiming to scale up its nuclear power capacity more than tenfold -- from the current 8.8 gigawatts (GW) to 100 GW by 2047 -- as part of its long-term energy transition strategy, Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), has said.

Speaking on the sidelines of a session focused on India’s nuclear roadmap in the national capital, Prasad said the ambitious expansion would require a sustained and accelerated pace of development.

“A detailed roadmap has already been prepared, outlining the steps needed to achieve the 100 GW target, with legislative reforms forming a key part of the plan,” he noted.

“One of the major milestones -- the enactment of the Shanti Act -- has already been completed,” he said.

However, he added that significant work remains in framing rules, procedures and guidelines to operationalise the framework.

“These efforts are currently underway, with a focus on incorporating stakeholder feedback and ensuring smoother implementation,” Prasad mentioned.

Prasad said ongoing deliberations are aimed at fast-tracking financial flows and policy execution, while also simplifying and standardising processes to make nuclear energy more cost-effective.

He highlighted the need to address multiple aspects such as fuel security, site selection and development of skilled human resources to support the expansion.

He also indicated that the sector is likely to open up to wider participation in the coming years.

At present, nuclear power generation is dominated by a single player, but Prasad said that 10 to 12 companies could enter the space in the future, significantly accelerating capacity addition.

On the operational side, he underscored the reliability and stability of nuclear energy, describing it as a dependable source of baseload power that can run continuously for years.

He added that nuclear energy remains one of the safest and most stable forms of power generation when managed properly.

At the same time, Prasad pointed to emerging technologies such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) as both an opportunity and a challenge, noting that these are still under development globally but could play a crucial role in cleaner energy solutions.

--IANS

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