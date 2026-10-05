India, Sweden focus on innovation in defence and operationalising strategic partnership

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) India and Sweden discussed innovation in defence and operationalising the Strategic Partnership at the 11th India–Sweden Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting in New Delhi.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Joint Secretary, Planning and Coordination, Department of Defence Production (DDP), Ministry of Defence, Meera Mohanty, from the Indian side and Brigadier General Dennis Hedstrom, Ministry of Defence, from the Swedish side.

“The 11th India–Sweden Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting concluded successfully in New Delhi, co-chaired by the Joint Secretary (P and C), DDP, MoD, Ms Meera Mohanty, from the Indian side and Brig General Dennis Hedström, Ministry of Defence, from the Swedish side.

Discussions focused on innovation in defence, operationalising the Strategic Partnership and strengthening defence industrial cooperation between India and Sweden,” DDP stated on X.

“The Swedish delegation also met the Additional Secretary (Defence Production), Shri Dinesh Mahur, providing an opportunity to further deliberate on avenues for enhanced defence technology, innovation and industrial collaboration,” it added.

Last week, Sweden's Ambassador to India, Petra Menander, said that the longstanding relationship between India and Sweden has deepened and taken to a different level in recent years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"What I see is that the long-standing relationship we have has been deepened over the last few years under his tenure. It has been deepened and also taken to a different level," Menander told IANS while highlighting PM Modi's contribution to bilateral ties as he completes 25 years in public service.

The diplomat identified technology, innovation and the green transition as the key drivers, including AI, connectivity, telecommunications, mining and life sciences - "all areas where both countries are strong".

On defence and security cooperation, the Ambassador said the action plan for the partnership agreement was very clear.

"It includes concrete measures on cybersecurity dialogue, looking at ways to strengthen defence innovation, for instance, and also elevating the political dialogue that we already have," she said.

–IANS

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