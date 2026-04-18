April 18, 2026 10:03 PM हिंदी

India strongly condemns deadly attack on French UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon

India strongly condemns deadly attack on French UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon (File image)

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) India on Saturday strongly condemned the attack on French UN Peacekeepers deployed at the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon, urging the need to investigate and bring perpetrators to justice.

Earlier in the day, a French soldier was killed and three others wounded in the attack on UNIFIL, French President Emmanuel Macron had confirmed.

"We strongly condemn the attack that took place today on French UN Peacekeepers deployed in UNIFIL. We pay our homage to the fallen Blue Helmet and wish a speedy recovery to the three other peacekeepers who were injured," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"India had piloted UN Security Council Resolution 2589 on Accountability for Crimes against Peacekeepers. We urge the government of Lebanon to urgently investigate this attack, bring its perpetrators to justice, and ensure accountability for this crime against UN Peacekeepers," it added.

India also reiterated the importance of respecting the sanctity and inviolability of UN premises and personnel, urging all parties to ensure the safety and security of Peacekeepers who are deployed pursuant to UN Security Council mandates.

According to Macron, the French soldier served with the 17th Parachute Engineer Regiment, and the three wounded have been evacuated.

"The nation bows with respect and extends its support to the families of our soldiers and to all our military personnel committed to peace in Lebanon," Macron posted on X.

The French President stated that all indications suggest that Hezbollah is responsible for the attack and demanded that the Lebanese authorities immediately arrest the perpetrators and assume their responsibilities alongside UNIFIL.

"This morning, a UNIFIL patrol clearing explosive ordnance along a road in the village of Ghanduriyah to re-establish links with isolated UNIFIL positions came under small-arms fire from non-state-actors. Tragically, one peacekeeper succumbed to his injuries and three others were injured, two of them seriously," UNIFIL stated.

--IANS

/as

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