Nairobi, Oct 8 (IANS) The High Commission of India in Kenya on Thursday stated that India stands in solidarity with Kenya to combat Ebola virus and is committed to supporting public health preparedness and response.

“India stands in solidarity with Kenya in its efforts to combat Ebola Virus Disease. We remain committed to supporting Kenya’s public health preparedness and response, and to further strengthening our longstanding partnership in healthcare,” the High Commission stated on X.

The statement came in response to the Kenyan Ministry of Health announcing confirmation of an imported Ebola case involving a traveller from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who died on Tuesday.

“Kenya remains safe, open and vigilant following confirmation of an imported Ebola case involving a traveller from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who died on 6 October 2026,” the ministry stated on X.

India also provided 6,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to support the response.

Cabinet Secretary for Health Aden Duale gave the assurance during a high-level engagement with members of the Diplomatic Corps, international organisations and development partners.

“He provided an update on Kenya’s preparedness measures and ongoing response, noting that one imported case is not evidence of widespread transmission in the country. The response continues to be guided by verified epidemiological information, scientific evidence and established public health protocols,” stated the Ministry.

It said that the National Incident Management System has been operational since May 2026, with national and county emergency response structures on high alert. Surveillance has been intensified at health facilities and in communities, supported by rapid response teams investigating alerts and monitoring potential threats.

The ministry noted that a total of 4,971 health workers have been trained in Ebola preparedness and response. Screening continues at 15 Points of Entry, where more than 652,000 travellers have been screened.

“The response has been supported by the mobilisation of infection prevention and control supplies and personal protective equipment. This includes 1,000 sets donated by the World Health Organisation and 6,000 provided by the Government of India, alongside resources committed by the Government of Kenya. Further support has come from WHO, the United States Government, IGAD, Africa CDC and other development partners,” the ministry stated.

–IANS

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