India smartphone sales decline in April-June, Apple logs strongest growth: Report

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) India’s smartphone market remained under pressure during April-July 2026, as continued price hikes and cautious consumer spending weighed on demand, as Apple recorded the strongest sales growth during the period, increasing 15 per cent (year-on-year), driven by sustained demand for the iPhone 17 series and continued affordability offers, a report showed on Wednesday.

According to Counterpoint Research’s ‘India Weekly Smartphone Sellout Tracker’, weekly sales during the period remained largely below year-ago levels, with major promotional events providing only temporary boosts to demand.

Following big festive sales in July, smartphone sales declined for three consecutive weeks as demand softened quickly after the promotional period ended, highlighting continued affordability pressure and consumers’ growing tendency to wait for attractive offers before making purchases.

“We expect demand to improve gradually in the coming months as brands increase promotional activity ahead of the festive season. The festive period will remain critical for the market, with discounts, financing schemes and new launches expected to support replacement demand,” said Research Director Tarun Pathak.

However, continued price increases and affordability pressures, particularly in the mass-market segment, will remain key headwinds.

“Overall, we expect the Indian smartphone market to decline by around 13 per cent YoY in 2026, with the second half likely to perform better than the first half as festive demand provides some support,” Pathak noted.

India’s smartphone market continues to face demand pressure as rising device prices are making consumers increasingly value-conscious and more dependent on promotional offers.

“Continued price hikes, particularly in the mass-market segments, with prices of affected models increasing by an average of around Rs 3,200 during April-July 2026, are also extending replacement cycles as consumers delay purchases or wait for better deals, making affordability a key factor shaping smartphone demand in 2026,” said senior analyst Prachir Singh.

--IANS

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