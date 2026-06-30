June 30, 2026 7:40 PM हिंदी

India shielded consumers from Gulf crisis through timely energy measures: Ex-Petroleum Official

India shielded consumers from Gulf crisis through timely energy measures: Ex-Petroleum Official

Kolkata, June 30 (IANS) India successfully cushioned consumers from the impact of the Gulf crisis through proactive policy decisions, strategic infrastructure expansion and sustained diplomatic efforts that ensured uninterrupted energy supplies, former Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Vivek Kumar said on Tuesday.

Speaking to IANS here, Kumar said India responded differently from several other countries during the crisis.

Drawing a comparison with a neighbouring country, he said that within 24 hours of the crisis, it had announced work-from-home measures and imposed quantitative restrictions on petrol and diesel sales at fuel stations.

"India did no such thing and I think the government deserves credit for that. The ordinary consumer did not feel the full impact of this massive crisis in the Gulf," he told IANS.

He said the government absorbed the impact of the supply disruption through policy interventions, preventing a sharp rise in retail fuel prices.

Highlighting India's energy preparedness, Kumar said the oil and gas sector operates in a highly interconnected global market where no country is completely self-sufficient.

He stressed that energy security depends significantly on infrastructure and noted that the Government of India, along with private sector participation, had made substantial investments over the past decade.

"Oil and gas is essentially a global game today. No country is self-sufficient, we have exporters, importers, and a lot of give and take across the globe. It is a highly complex game that no country can play alone. Infrastructure plays a huge role in a country's energy security. The investments and capital infusions made by the Government of India and the Ministry of Petroleum over the last decade, along with some private sector companies, have been considerable," he mentioned.

Kumar also revealed that extensive diplomatic efforts had played a critical role in maintaining energy supplies during the conflict.

He said high-level discussions and continuous engagement had begun from February 29, with officials working round the clock behind the scenes to ensure Indian oil tankers received safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, even during the most challenging phase of the conflict.

--IANS

pk

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