India shared its vision to host 2038 Asiad at OCA executive board meeting: IOA

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) India is looking to bring the Asian Games back to home soil for the first time since 1982 as the country expressed interest in hosting the Asian Games 2038, and the proposal for the same has been discussed at the Olympic Council of Asia's (OCA) executive board meeting in Sanya, China.

While New Delhi hosted the inaugural edition in 1951 and the event's last Indian appearance in 1982. The 2038 bid will mark a potential return of the prestigious continental competition for the third time.

As the 2026 edition will take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Doha will host the 2030 and 2034 editions to be held in Riyadh, India is targeting the next available slot in 2038 along with the aggressive pitch for the 2036 Olympics.

President of the Indian Olympic Association PT Usha has met with OCA chief H.E. Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday to further strengthen the Olympic Movement across Asia.

"The meeting featured insightful discussions on grassroots sports development, athlete pathways, and enhancing regional collaboration. India also shared its vision to host the Asian Games 2038, underscoring its long-term commitment to advancing sport and promoting Olympic values across the continent," IOA said in a statement shared on X.

Last November, India was officially confirmed as the host for the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, marking the event's return to India 20 years after the 2010 Delhi Games, with Ahmedabad declared the host city.

Moreover, India was awarded the hosting rights of the 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships. The global competition will be held at Kalinga’s indoor stadium.

--IANS

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