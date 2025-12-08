India set to be global AI leader by 2035, led by young talent, data-rich ecosystem

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) India’s strength in manpower, data, and scientific curiosity positions the country to become a global hub of semiconductor manufacturing, officials said on Monday at the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025.

IISF 2025, which began on December 6, has emerged as one of the most impactful science events of the year, inspiring young minds and strengthening India’s pursuit of Viksit Bharat@2047, an official statement said.

"India is preparing to become a global AI leader by 2035, powered by young talent and the country’s data-rich ecosystem," IIT Ropar Director, Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, said.

Ahuja underscored that the IndiaAI Mission aims to train one crore youth in AI, build a national compute infrastructure, develop indigenous AI models, and promote responsible and ethical AI.

The event brought leading voices from academia, industry, and research to explore how the evolution from Artificial Intelligence to Artificial General Intelligence will shape the future of science, innovation, and humanity, the statement said.

The speakers stressed that AI will become integral to every profession and emphasised the need for India-centric data, models, and linguistic technologies to ensure equitable prosperity and digital inclusion.

Sarvam AI Co-Founder Pratyush Kumar showcased multilingual AI systems under the IndiaAI Mission, including India’s first sovereign foundational Large Language Model (LLM) for Indian languages.

Intel's Data Centre Customer Engineering Director, Gopal Krishna Bhatt, described how India is rapidly advancing in server design, chip development, and high-performance computing hardware.

He noted that dozens of India-based server and data-centre hardware designs are currently underway, reflecting the momentum created by the government’s semiconductor and digital infrastructure push.

Manish Modani from NVIDIA highlighted that India’s rapidly expanding High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Graphics Processing Units (GPU)-backed infrastructure is multiplying research output in fields ranging from climate modelling to language technologies.

India’s data scale, linguistic diversity, and scientific talent uniquely position the nation to lead the global transformation from AI to AGI, he added.

--IANS

aar/vd