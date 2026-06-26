India sends two IAF planes with relief support to quake-hit Venezuela under Operation Amistad (Lead)

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) India on Friday launched 'Operation Amistad' to support earthquake-hit Venezuela, dispatching two Indian Air Force (IAF) planes carrying a field hospital unit and more than 35 tons of relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment.

Announcing the launch of Operation Amistad on X, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar expressed India's commitment to support the people of Venezuela in this difficult time.

"Operation Amistad underway! Two IAF C17s took-off today for Venezuela with urgent assistance to support their post-earthquake relief efforts. The assistance contains an Indian Army Field Hospital Unit and over 35 tons of relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment, including two BHISHM Cubes. India is committed to support the Government and people of Venezuela in this difficult time," he posted on X.

The BHISHM Cube is a state-of-the-art, indigenous, rapidly deployable modular medical facility designed specifically for disaster and humanitarian response.

Comprising compact, self-contained medical modules, it can be quickly assembled into a fully functional field hospital capable of delivering advanced trauma care, emergency surgeries, intensive care support and essential medical treatment for up to 200 patients. Equipped with portable ventilators, patient monitors, diagnostic equipment, surgical instruments, power generation and oxygen support systems, the BHISHM Cube significantly enhances India’s capability to provide swift and effective medical assistance during humanitarian crises anywhere in the world.

Earlier, the Defence Ministry said that the Indian Army has dispatched a specialised medical contingent to Venezuela to assist in humanitarian relief efforts.

"The medical team from 60 Para Field Hospital departed in the afternoon of June 26 from Hindon Air Force Station and is currently en route to Venezuela aboard two Indian Air Force aircraft," a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said.

The aircraft being used are C-17 Globemasters of the Indian Air Force. The aerial distance between India and Venezuela is about 14,300 km. The range of the Globemaster is about 4,400 km. While these aircraft can be refuelled in the air, India doesn't have the refuellers required, and the aircraft will be landing at friendly countries midway for refuelling, sources said.

The contingent comprises 41 personnel, including nine medical officers, and is equipped to provide emergency medical care, trauma management, life-saving surgical support and other essential healthcare services to those affected by the earthquake.

The team is carrying nearly six tonnes of medical stores and humanitarian relief supplies provided by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Venezuela is racing against time to rescue hundreds believed trapped beneath collapsed buildings after twin powerful earthquakes left more than 200 people dead and many injured, while authorities warned the toll could rise further as rescuers struggled to reach the worst-hit areas.

Venezuela's Health Ministry raised the death toll to at least 235 on Thursday evening after two powerful earthquakes struck the country.

The shallow earthquakes, measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 and striking just 40 seconds apart on Wednesday, were the strongest to hit the South American country in more than a century and the deadliest in decades, Xinhua news agency reported. The two strong shocks struck less than a minute apart, while repeated aftershocks have increased the risk of secondary building collapses.

They devastated parts of Venezuela's central coast and the capital Caracas, triggering widespread building collapses, power and communications outages, while raising fears of further destruction from continuing aftershocks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed distress over the devastation caused by earthquakes and reaffirmed India's support during the difficult time, saying "it stands ready to extend all possible assistance".

--IANS

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