‘Their success will motivate many youngsters’, PM Narendra Modi celebrates CWG medal winners

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the success of India's Commonwealth Games 2026 medal winners will inspire a new generation of athletes as he hosted the country's outstanding performers from the Glasgow Games at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

"Delighted to host our outstanding medal winners from the Commonwealth Games 2026 at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Heard about their experiences from the Games.

"Each one of them has made our nation proud through their exceptional performances. Their success will motivate many youngsters," PM Narendra Modi posted on X.

After India had come fourth in the medal table in Glasgow with 39 medals—13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze—the Prime Minister held talks with the athletes, although the team had taken part in a greatly reduced programme that omitted sports which usually yield a high number of medals such as wrestling, badminton, table tennis, hockey and shooting.

India's team in boxing delivered one of the finest showings of the Games, bringing home seven gold and three silver medals. The gold medals were won by Preeti Pawar (in the 54kg category), Jaismine Lamboria (in the 57kg category), Sakshi Chaudhary (in the 51kg category), Priya Ghanghas (in the 60kg category), Arundhati Choudhary (in the 70kg category), Sachin Siwach (in the 60kg category) and Ankush Panghal (in the 80kg category).

The silver medals were won by Jadumani Singh (in the 55kg category), Lovlina Borgohain (in the 75kg category) and Narender Berwal (in the 90+kg category).

India's seven gold medals were also the best performance ever achieved by women boxers at the Commonwealth Games.

India achieved its best performance in judo at the Commonwealth Games to date. The nation took part in 12 judo events in Glasgow and secured four medals—two gold, one silver and one bronze—thus beating the three medals it had won at the 2022 edition, when it did not win any gold.

The breakthrough was initiated by Khelo India athletes Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh, who made history by securing India's first ever gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in judo.

Asmita won gold at the Commonwealth Games and thus became the first Indian woman judoka to do so, while Harsh achieved the same feat and thus became the first Indian man to do so.

India's overall medal count included ten medals from athletics, consisting of five silver and five bronze.

Gulveer Singh also made history by becoming the first Indian track and field athlete to win two individual medals at a single Commonwealth Games; he secured silver in the men's 10,000metres and bronze in the 5,000metres.

India's general performance was especially noteworthy considering the limited programme in Glasgow. Since traditional sports which tend to yield a large number of medals such as wrestling, badminton, table tennis, hockey and shooting were not included, India had fewer chances of increasing its medal count.

Yet India obtained 39 medals and ended up in fourth place in the rankings because of its strong showings in boxing, judo, athletics and para-athletics.

--IANS

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