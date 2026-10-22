India seeks inclusive global order based on humanity: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for a new global order centred on the collective well-being of humankind, stressing that international cooperation must remain effective during crises and that the voice of the Global South must be given its rightful place.

Addressing the NDTV World Summit, the Prime Minister Modi reflected on the deep fragmentation the world witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At a time when cooperation was most needed, many nations that had earlier championed globalisation prioritised their own narrow interests,” he said.

Global trust, he said, fell to its lowest point. It was against this backdrop, PM Modi recalled, that he proposed a “New World Order for the Collective Well-being of Humankind” from the G20 platform in 2020, an order with humanity at its core.

He underlined that reforms in multilateral institutions are essential and that international cooperation should not be limited to good times alone.

Referring to the ancient concept of Matsya Nyaya from the Arthashastra, the law of the jungle where the big fish devour the small, the Prime Minister said the world needs a system that prevents such a situation. This, he stated, is India’s vision and what the country is striving to achieve.

PM Modi highlighted India’s role as a Vishwa Bandhu (friend to the world) during the pandemic, when it supplied vaccines and medicines to over 100 countries while many affluent nations focused on their own needs.

“Guided by the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’ India continues to act as a reliable partner rather than a self-interested power,” he said.

He further pointed to India’s successful leadership of both the G20 and BRICS summits, where consensus-based declarations were adopted despite initial scepticism and the presence of nations with conflicting interests. This, he said, reflected the trust the world places in India as a bridge-builder and stabilising force.

A stronger and more empowered India, PM Modi emphasised, benefits humanity.

“The vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) is not only for the country’s own progress but also a guarantee of stability and prosperity for the world. As India becomes more self-reliant, it strengthens global supply chains. A robust Indian economy and skilled youth contribute to global confidence in innovation and productivity,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that India is working to become one of the world’s top three economies and has already emerged as the fastest-growing major economy. It ranks among the leaders in green energy, has one of the top three AI and startup ecosystems, and leads the world in real-time digital payments. Recent milestones, including the criticality of a breeder reactor, a digital census process, and the introduction of the first hydrogen-powered train, reflect India’s expanding capabilities across sectors.

--IANS

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