India seeks deeper collaboration in shipping, ports, maritime infra with Panama

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Panama is India's natural gateway to Central America, Latin America and the Caribbean, and there is a need to improve shipping connectivity, deepen logistics partnerships and accelerate institutional cooperation to realise the untapped potential of bilateral trade, according to the government.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's maritime sector is undergoing a transformational journey driven by world-class infrastructure, modern logistics, green shipping and digital innovation.

“Our vision is not merely to build ports, but to build partnerships that connect economies and create shared prosperity. Panama, with its strategic maritime strengths, is a natural partner in this journey, and together we can shape a more resilient, efficient and future-ready global maritime ecosystem," said Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

In a meeting with Panama's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez here, he reiterated the need to deepen maritime cooperation between the two countries, with both sides identifying logistics, shipping, maritime security, skill development and digital transformation as the key pillars of an expanded strategic partnership.

India and Panama are natural maritime partners.

By combining Panama's strategic logistics strengths with India's growing maritime capabilities, “we can build resilient supply chains, strengthen global connectivity and create new opportunities for trade, investment, innovation and sustainable growth. Our shared vision is to transform this partnership into one of the key pillars of India's engagement with Latin America and the Caribbean," said Sonowal.

Vasquez outlined four priority areas for expanding maritime cooperation between the two countries — maritime security, technical collaboration between India's Directorate General of Shipping and the Panama Maritime Authority, maritime education and skilling, and future-oriented cooperation in digital maritime transformation, including artificial intelligence, smart port logistics and maritime single-window systems.

Notably, Sonowal also proposed expediting discussions on a bilateral agreement on maritime transportation and port development, expanding cooperation in green ship recycling, strengthening seafarer welfare and skill development, and promoting collaboration in port modernisation, warehousing, digital innovation and maritime infrastructure.

—IANS

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