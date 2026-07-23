July 23, 2026 12:33 PM हिंदी

India remains among fastest growing major economies despite global uncertainties: RBI

India remains among fastest growing major economies despite global uncertainties: RBI

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Amid global uncertainties, India remains among the fastest growing major economies across the globe and has been able to sustain the momentum in economic activities through June, and both industrial and services sector indicators remained firm in India, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The farm sector is witnessing uneven southwest monsoon, but the impact on food inflation may be mitigated by comfortable foodgrain stocks.

“The momentum of external trade sustained as reflected in high growth in exports and imports in Q1 2026-27. This is likely to be strengthened by the recent operationalisation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement and progress in other bilateral trade agreements,” according to the Central Bank’s July bulletin.

External vulnerability indicators also remained sound. Recovery of foreign investments in recent months shows a revival of confidence in the economy, it noted.

The global economy is dealing with uncertain economic environment, supply chain disruptions, and fragmented trading relationships.

However, the domestic economy has navigated the external uncertainties well, underpinned by healthy demand conditions and resilient performance of the industrial and services sector.

“Headline retail inflation inched up in June while core inflation, especially excluding precious metals remained low. Liquidity conditions improved further, supporting the ongoing robust credit growth. India’s external sector remains steady with improving outlook, aided by inflows of foreign investments,” said the RBI bulletin.

The gross and net foreign direct investment (FDI) were higher in April-May 2026 than the previous year. Net foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows turned positive in June and maintained positive flows in July amid policy support and easing geopolitical tensions.

“The Indian equity markets gained in June. However, following the cessation of the ceasefire in early July, equity markets remained range bound,” said the RBI, adding that India’s key external sector vulnerability indicators remained well-anchored as at end-March 2026.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

NSE's equity options market share declines over 22 pc between FY24 and FY26

NSE's equity options market share declines over 22 pc between FY24 and FY26

Pakistan: Police personnel shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan: Police personnel shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

'NEET discussion will expose Opposition's double standards': BJP chief Nitin Nabin

'NEET discussion will expose Oppn's double standards': BJP chief Nitin Nabin

Spain captain Rodri to undergo back surgery: Report

Spain captain Rodri to undergo back surgery: Report

Kamal Haasan: Nation has failed when its children are met with barricades, batons instead of answers

Kamal Haasan: Nation has failed when its children are met with barricades, batons instead of answers

Pakistan: At least 18 people killed, 19 others injured as rains wreak havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan: At least 18 people killed, 19 others injured as rains wreak havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Donal Bisht: Watching myself on a 70mm screen was nostalgic

Donal Bisht: Watching myself on a 70mm screen was nostalgic

Alia Bhatt speaks for students, says 'heartbroken yet filled with hope'

Alia Bhatt speaks for students, says 'heartbroken yet filled with hope'

Will work through great differences: Rubio says Xi's US visit on track

Will work through great differences: Rubio says Xi's US visit on track

CSIR transfers four indigenous technologies, unveils IoT-based rural water system

CSIR transfers four indigenous technologies, unveils IoT-based rural water system