India reiterates dialogue and diplomacy as way forward to resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Reiterating its call for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, India on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently advocated an end to the fighting and stressed that the solution does not lie on the battlefield.

“Let me say that, on the issue of the Ukraine conflict, India has consistently maintained that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward. You are very well aware of our position. Prime Minister has, on multiple occasions, expressed that this is not an era of war, and no solution lies on the battlefield. In Bishkek, as you would recollect, when he met President Putin, he did note and underline that the time has come for endless war to now give way to an end of war. In keeping with this idea to bring peace, India has engaged both sides, that is Russia and Ukraine,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a biweekly media briefing in New Delhi.

Jaiswal further noted that India’s efforts towards facilitating peace have received appreciation from both sides, citing recent remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha lauding New Delhi’s approach.

“This has been appreciated by both Russia and Ukraine. You would have also seen the comments made by President Putin and Foreign Minister Sybiha of Ukraine in this regard,” the MEA spokesperson stated.

Jaiswal said India is also engaging with both Russia and Ukraine on specific issues related to the conflict, including the safety of shipping in the Black Sea, grain and energy exports, and the possibility of non-attack arrangements.

He said that External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had also elaborated on these efforts, with India seeking to be helpful in addressing the immediate concerns of both Russia and Ukraine.

“Insofar as specifics are concerned, as you asked, the External Affairs Minister, while speaking at one of the events, elaborated on them. I would like to reiterate what he said. He noted that India is trying to be helpful, starting with the Black Sea safety of shipping issue, addressing immediate concerns of Russia and Ukraine on grain and energy exports and non-attack possibilities. We have ongoing conversations with both Russia and Ukraine on this particular matter,” Jaiswal mentioned.

Last week, Russian President Putin praised Prime Minister Modi’s persistent efforts to help end the Ukraine conflict, saying the Indian leader has consistently raised the issue at their meetings and offered “very good ideas” for finding a mutually acceptable solution.

Speaking at an event in Moscow, Putin said that despite their “very good, friendly” relations, PM Modi has shown a keen interest in facilitating a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

“Regarding Prime Minister Modi's position on ending wars and so forth, I can say that he is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good, even friendly, relations, and very good personal ties, constantly raises questions about ending the conflict in Ukraine. He always raises these issues at every meeting with us. He is keenly interested, and he has very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions. In this sense, the Prime Minister certainly takes a neutral position, but he is interested in ending the conflict. I simply consider it my duty to state this frankly,” President Putin told Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow.

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi, he further said, “We are grateful to the Prime Minister for his ideas—I won't go into details now—for his commitment to ending this conflict, including peacefully and as quickly as possible.”

Last month, during his meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, PM Modi once again reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward in resolving ongoing conflicts.

As the two leaders shared perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region, which have impacted maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers, PM Modi reiterated that India stands ready to assist in peace efforts.

Earlier in August, during a meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, PM Modi reiterated that India continues to back all efforts towards achieving peace in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister stressed that it is essential for the well-being of humanity to move from an endless war towards an end to the war.

--IANS

scor/as