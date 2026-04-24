India prepares for 6G rollout, extends validity of key 600 MHz band: TRAI Chairman

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) India is actively preparing for the rollout of 6G services and has extended the validity of the 600 MHz band, which is considered crucial for next-generation high-speed Internet deployment, said Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman, Anil Kumar Lahoti, according to a report on Friday.

NDTV Profit reported that he said, the move is part of broader efforts to strengthen spectrum availability and improve network efficiency amid rapidly rising data consumption across the country.

Lahoti also noted that TRAI has also recommended measures such as inter-band spectrum sharing and leasing of surplus spectrum to enhance optimal utilisation of available resources in the telecom sector.

The regulator has further proposed enabling active infrastructure sharing among telecom operators, including mandatory sharing of government-funded infrastructure and voluntary sharing of privately-funded assets.

TRAI has also issued guidelines for captive non-public networks, allowing enterprises to set up private 5G networks.

However, Lahoti said this segment has yet to emerge as a major success and requires greater collaboration among stakeholders to realise its full potential.

Mobile networks alone may not be sufficient to meet the surge in data demand, particularly with the rapid expansion of Artificial Intelligence use cases, according to the TRAI Chairman.

He said India added a record 17 million fixed broadband users in 2025-26.

Moreover, Lahoti said a hybrid connectivity model combining fibre and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) could help address future demand, while stressing that indoor connectivity remains a persistent challenge.

He added that integrating indoor digital infrastructure at the building design stage is essential, noting that TRAI’s recommendations in this regard have been accepted by the government.

The TRAI Chairman also said the regulator has suggested measures to strengthen Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication as part of efforts to build a more robust digital ecosystem.

--IANS

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