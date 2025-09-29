India Post, IIP join hands to develop eco-friendly parcel packaging solutions

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) The Department of Posts (DoP) has entered into a partnership with the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) to develop innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for postal services, the Ministry of Communications said on Monday.

The agreement, signed in Mumbai, aims to modernise India Post’s parcel services while promoting environmentally friendly practices.

“The Department of Posts and the Indian Institute of Packaging sign an MoU to advance sustainable packaging solutions for postal services,” the ministry said.

Under this collaboration, IIP will provide expert packaging solutions that replace traditional materials like corrugated boxes and cloth wraps with eco-friendly alternatives.

The institute will also design airworthy packaging for liquids and other sensitive items, focusing on cost efficiency, durability, shock resistance, and scalability for nationwide use.

The partnership also includes benchmarking India Post’s packaging practices with global standards and preparing a pricing approach paper to compare sustainable materials with conventional ones.

In addition, training videos and graphics will be developed to educate postal staff on sustainable packaging practices.

By combining IIP’s 58 years of expertise in packaging technology with India Post’s extensive network of over 1.65 lakh post offices, the collaboration seeks to enhance the safety, security, and efficiency of parcel services.

“This strategic partnership leverages IIP's 58 years of expertise in packaging technology and DoP's extensive network of over 1.65 lakh post offices to create a robust framework for sustainable packaging innovation,” the ministry stated.

It also supports the government’s broader vision of promoting environmental sustainability across sectors.

“The collaboration supports the Government's vision of environmental sustainability while enhancing the safety and security of postal services,” it added.

The MoU was signed by Dr Sudhir Jakhere, APMG (BD and Mktg.), Department of Posts, and Dr Babu Rao Guduri, Additional Director, Indian Institute of Packaging, at the office of the Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle.

