April 11, 2026 4:25 PM हिंदी

‘India Pharma 2026’ to drive India’s transition to global innovation hub

‘India Pharma 2026’ to drive India’s transition to global innovation hub

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Aligned with India’s vision of emerging as a global pharma innovation hub, the ‘India Pharma 2026’ aims to accelerate the sector’s transition from a volume-driven model to a value- and innovation-led global powerhouse, according to an official statement on Saturday.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, is set to organise the 9th edition of India Pharma 2026, in association with FICCI and the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) on April 13-14 here.

The event will be inaugurated by JP Nadda, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, and Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers.

According to the ministry, the conference serves as a platform for sectoral growth and international collaboration, focusing on India’s pharmaceutical capabilities, research and development (R&D), and the resilience of global supply chains.

The theme, titled ‘Discover in India: Leapfrogging Life-Sciences Innovation,’ highlights the transformative potential of life sciences in enhancing healthcare access, driving economic growth, and strengthening global health systems.

India continues to play a pivotal role in the global supply of affordable, high-quality medicines. Building on this strong foundation, India Pharma 2026 aims to accelerate the sector’s transition from a volume-driven model to a value- and innovation-led global powerhouse, said the ministry.

The event will witness the participation of a distinguished lineup of policymakers, industry leaders, and domain experts from across the pharmaceutical sector.

Prominent dignitaries include Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals; Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and Prof. Vinod K. Paul, Member, NITI Aayog.

The event will also feature eminent domain experts such as Dr. Renu Swarup, Former Secretary, Department of Biotechnology; and Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CEO, Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF).

Apart from a dedicated special session, ‘Start-up Showcase’, the two-day event will feature six plenary sessions.

--IANS

na/

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