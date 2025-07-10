India on track to achieve clean mobility goals: Minister

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) India, which is the fastest-growing major economy, is on track on its mission to clean mobility journey, Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra, said here on Thursday.

Addressing a session at the ‘India Energy Storage Week 2025’ here, the minister stated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's commitment to provide impetus to the green mobility and development of EV manufacturing eco-system in the country and the inception of PM E-DRIVE and FAME-II schemes are a testament to it.

Further, policies like EV retrofitting regulations and toll tax exemptions for EV, are aimed at making transportation more accessible and sustainable. Malhotra stated that the transition to electric mobility is not merely a technological shift but is a national imperative to achieve climate goals, maintain economic resilience and energy security.

He mentioned the Multi-Modal Logistics Parks, which are being developed by Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways integrating road, rail, and warehousing are now being equipped with green energy provisions and EV-friendly facilities which would lead to reduced logistics costs, lower emissions, and strengthen India's position as a clean and connected transport hub.

Malhotra highlighted that PM Modi government is committed to generate 500GW of Renewable energy by 2030 and India stands at the threshold of becoming a global hub for clean mobility solutions.

He urged the stakeholders to develop a transport future that is not just electric — but safe, inclusive, and environmentally responsible.

“We must recognise that battery storage technologies which are tailored to India's climate and mobility needs — will be crucial for our future,” said Malhotra, urging industry leaders to invest in R&D, manufacture locally and adopt circular solutions like battery recycling and reuse.

Over the last 11 years, India has seen remarkable industrial and business growth, and this momentum is now being channelled toward achieving the 2070 Net Zero target which is the pivotal focus of the government.

