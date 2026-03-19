Zendaya re-watched ‘Twilight’ movies again before sharing screen with Robert Pattinson in 'The Drama'

Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Hollywood actress Zendaya has shared that she binge watched all of the ‘Twilight’ movies after she was cast alongside Robert Pattinson in ‘’The Drama’.

The 29-year-old actress plays Robert's on-screen love interest in the new romantic black-comedy-drama film, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Zendaya has revealed that the project prompted her to watch the Twilight franchise for the first time, describing the movies as a "phenomenon".

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Zendaya shared, "I was like, ‘How have I never seen these movies before?’ But I felt like I had to, it’s like a cultural kind of phenomenon that I hadn’t been a part of yet. "I watched all of them in like a day. It was great, I enjoyed myself”.

Zendaya relished starring alongside Robert in the unconventional new romcom. The actress reflected, "These characters are unique. They’re very unique people and the circumstance is quite unique and it reveals a lot about love, about what we’re willing to do for love, what we’re willing to accept, and how much you really know your partner”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Robert also enjoyed working with Zendaya, and he was impressed that his co-star watched all of the Twilight movies in just two days

The Hollywood star said, "It’s interesting, (she’s like) ‘Just got to see what he’s about'. She liked them apparently. She watched all five in two days, that’s impressive”.

Robert would love to work with Zendaya again in the future. He said, "It was so fun, I love working with her. I think she’s great and I’d do it again and again”.

Meanwhile, Zendaya recently revealed that she feels "very grateful" to be part of the Dune franchise. The actress has played Chani in all three Dune movies, and she admits that it's been a huge part of her life in recent years.

--IANS

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