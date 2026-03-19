March 19, 2026 9:04 PM हिंदी

Zendaya re-watched ‘Twilight’ movies again before sharing screen with Robert Pattinson in 'The Drama'

Zendaya re-watched ‘Twilight’ movies again before sharing screen with Robert Pattinson in 'The Drama'

Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Hollywood actress Zendaya has shared that she binge watched all of the ‘Twilight’ movies after she was cast alongside Robert Pattinson in ‘’The Drama’.

The 29-year-old actress plays Robert's on-screen love interest in the new romantic black-comedy-drama film, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Zendaya has revealed that the project prompted her to watch the Twilight franchise for the first time, describing the movies as a "phenomenon".

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Zendaya shared, "I was like, ‘How have I never seen these movies before?’ But I felt like I had to, it’s like a cultural kind of phenomenon that I hadn’t been a part of yet. "I watched all of them in like a day. It was great, I enjoyed myself”.

Zendaya relished starring alongside Robert in the unconventional new romcom. The actress reflected, "These characters are unique. They’re very unique people and the circumstance is quite unique and it reveals a lot about love, about what we’re willing to do for love, what we’re willing to accept, and how much you really know your partner”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Robert also enjoyed working with Zendaya, and he was impressed that his co-star watched all of the Twilight movies in just two days

The Hollywood star said, "It’s interesting, (she’s like) ‘Just got to see what he’s about'. She liked them apparently. She watched all five in two days, that’s impressive”.

Robert would love to work with Zendaya again in the future. He said, "It was so fun, I love working with her. I think she’s great and I’d do it again and again”.

Meanwhile, Zendaya recently revealed that she feels "very grateful" to be part of the Dune franchise. The actress has played Chani in all three Dune movies, and she admits that it's been a huge part of her life in recent years.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Jane Fonda signed for new film adaptation of ‘The Correspondent’

Jane Fonda signed for new film adaptation of ‘The Correspondent’

Pakistan ICBM push raises US threat: Tulsi Gabbard​ (Photo: @cspan/X)

Pakistan ICBM push raises US threat: Tulsi Gabbard​

EAM Jaishankar, Israeli counterpart Sa'ar discuss West Asia conflict (File image)

EAM Jaishankar, Israeli counterpart Sa'ar discuss West Asia conflict

CBI questions Anil Ambani over alleged Rs 2,929 crore fraud in SBI case

CBI questions Anil Ambani over alleged Rs 2,929 crore fraud in SBI case

Kevin Spacey settles with sexual assault accusers, avoids London civil trial

Kevin Spacey settles with sexual assault accusers, avoids London civil trial

Delhi L-G Sandhu travels in Metro, poses for selfies with youth

Delhi L-G Sandhu travels in Metro, poses for selfies with youth

Train accidents decline by 90 pc since 2014-15, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Train accidents decline by 90 pc since 2014-15, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

In Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh, 'Namo Drone Didi' scripts revolutionary change

In Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh, 'Namo Drone Didi' scripts revolutionary change

SP’s S. T. Hasan slams ‘Dhurandhar 2’ for linking Atiq Ahmed to ISI, calls it publicity stunt

'Publicity stunt': SP's S. T. Hasan slams 'Dhurandhar 2' for linking Atiq Ahmed to ISI

Bihar: Ankur Abhishek’s pasta venture under PMEGP generates jobs in Sheikhpur (Photo: IANS)

Bihar: Ankur Abhishek’s pasta venture under PMEGP generates jobs in Sheikhpur