EAM Jaishankar, UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation discuss West Asia conflict

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy on Thursday, discussing latest developments related to the conflict in West Asia.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar also thanked UAE Government for taking care of the Indian community.

"Pleased to meet UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy this afternoon. Thanked the UAE Government for taking care of the Indian community. Discussed the latest developments pertaining to the conflict in West Asia," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

The conflict in West Asia erupted following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials. In response, Iran launched drone and missile attacks targetting the US and Israeli facilities, regional capitals and allied forces in West Asia.

On Tuesday, PM Modi spoke to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed the current situation in West Asia. PM Modi reiterated India’s strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have claimed lives of people and caused damage to civilian infrastructure

PM Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had also agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Spoke with my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and conveyed advance Eid greetings. We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Reiterated India’s strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure."

"We agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. We will continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region," he added.

The two leaders had earlier spoken on March 1 with PM Modi condemning attacks on UAE and expressing India's solidarity during what he had described as a difficult time.

“Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times,” PM Modi had posted on X then.

“Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community living in the UAE. We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability,” he had added.

--IANS

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