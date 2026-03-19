CBI grills Amit Dangi in Reliance Commercial Finance bank fraud case  

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) The CBI on Thursday interrogated Amit Dangi, a top executive of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, in connection with the Rs 57.47 crore bank fraud case involving Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd.

Dangi is a whole-time director at Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd., which has taken over the assets of Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd and Reliance Home Finance Ltd, which are under investigation.

The CBI had summoned Amit Dangi for interrogation on Thursday at its head office here. He appeared before the investigating Officer at the CBI headquarters here and was examined for about seven hours, according to an official statement.

The CBI had registered a case on December 6, 2025, against Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. in the Rs. 57.47 crore bank fraud case in which Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd., Devang Pravin Mody, Ravindra Somayajula Rao, and others unknown including unknown public servants, are accused. The case came on a complaint dated November 11, 2025, from the Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) of having caused wrongful loss of Rs 57.47 crore to the bank.

The complaint of Bank of Maharashtra is based on the forensic audit report. The forensic audit report has indicated large-scale diversion of funds. There are 31 bank/financial institutions (including 13 public sector banks) in the consortium having exposure of Rs 4,097 crores, the statement said.

Subsequent to receiving the complaint from the Bank of Maharashtra, a complaint has also been received from the Punjab National Bank. The total exposure of Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab National Bank is Rs 302.38 crore, the statement said.

The CBI obtained search warrants from the court of the Special Judge for CBI cases in Mumbai and conducted searches at the official premises of Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. and at the residential premises of Mody at Mumbai and Pune, respectively, on December 9, 2025. Several incriminating documents were taken into possession during the searches, the statement added.

--IANS

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