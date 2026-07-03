India, Oman discuss enhancing interoperability, joint training and professional exchanges in Air Force

Muscat, July 3 (IANS) Air Vice Marshal SK Taliyan of the Indian Air Force and Air Commodore Khalid Mohammed Abdullah Al Abri of the Royal Air Force of Oman on Friday held discussions on enhancing interoperability, joint training and professional exchanges between the two countries.

"The 11th Indian Air Force and Royal Air Force of Oman Air Staff Talks were held at Muscat in Oman, from July 1 to 2. The talks were co-chaired by Air Vice Marshal SK Taliyan of the Indian Air Force and Air Commodore Khalid Mohammed Abdullah Al Abri of the Royal Air Force of Oman," the Indian Air Force wrote on social media platform X.

"The talks centred on enhancing interoperability, joint training and professional exchanges, to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and further shared national visions," it added.

The IAF delegation also visited state-of-the-art training and maintenance facilities of the Royal Air Force of Oman.

On Thursday, Air Vice Marshal Taliyan interacted with India's Ambassador to Oman, Prashant Pise and briefed him on the progress of bilateral defence cooperation between the Indian Air Force and the Royal Air Force of Oman.

"During an official visit to Muscat, Air Vice Marshal Sanjeev Kumar Taliyan, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (International Defence Cooperation) of the Indian Air Force, interacted with Ambassador Prashant Pise and briefed him on the progress of bilateral defence cooperation between the Indian Air Force and the Royal Air Force of Oman. The delegation would be engaging with the Royal Air Force of Oman over the next two days to further cooperation in areas of mutual interest," the Embassy of India in Oman wrote on X.

According to the Embassy, Oman is India’s closest defence partner in the Gulf region, and defence cooperation has emerged as a key pillar of the strategic partnership between India and Oman.

Oman is the first Gulf country with which all three wings of India's defence forces hold joint exercises.

In recent years, both countries have cooperated in ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.

--IANS

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