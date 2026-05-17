India-Netherlands cooperation in renewable energy, green hydrogen to boost clean energy innovation, investments: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said that cooperation between India and the Netherlands in renewable energy, green hydrogen and energy transition will strengthen clean energy innovation, attract investments, create new economic opportunities and support India’s emergence as a global green hydrogen hub.

In a post on social media platform X, the minister said that collaboration in renewable energy and green hydrogen would further reinforce India’s commitment towards sustainable growth, energy security and a cleaner future.

“Cooperation in renewable energy, green hydrogen and energy transition will strengthen clean energy innovation, boost investments, create new economic opportunities and support India’s emergence as a global green hydrogen hub,” Joshi said.

“These outcomes further reinforce India’s commitment towards sustainable growth, energy security and a cleaner future,” he stated.

The cooperation framework between India and the Netherlands includes the setting up of a Joint Working Group on Renewable Energy that will hold regular meetings to share best practices and experiences, promote knowledge of each other’s industrial ecosystems and facilitate industrial partnerships in areas such as green hydrogen, bioenergy, bio-chemicals, circular feedstocks, renewables and battery storage.

Both countries have also agreed to collaborate on drafting an action plan for joint activities in renewable hydrogen, including the development of a green corridor between India and the Netherlands.

The proposed corridor is expected to strengthen clean energy trade links and support India’s ambitions of becoming a major exporter of green hydrogen to Europe.

As part of the broader climate partnership, India and the Netherlands will explore stronger cooperation on environmental issues through another Joint Working Group focused on climate adaptation and mitigation.

The initiative aims to encourage the exchange of best practices, knowledge and technology in tackling climate challenges.

The two nations will also deepen bilateral cooperation in biofuels, circular economy and waste-to-energy projects through initiatives such as the Global Biofuels Alliance and the International Solar Alliance, among others.

--IANS

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