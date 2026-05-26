US State Secretary, Russian FM discuss Ukraine, Iran over phone call

Washington, May 26 (IANS) In a major diplomatic development, amid a volatile situation in the Middle East, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and discussed the Russia-Ukraine war, bilateral relations, and the situation in Iran.

The call took place at Lavrov’s request, the State Department said. Rubio is currently on a four-day trip to India. He is scheduled to attend the QUAD meeting in New Delhi, along with his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia being hosted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Minister’s request,” State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a readout of the call.

“The parties exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine war, bilateral relations, and the situation in Iran,” the statement added.

The brief exchange also signals that communication channels between Washington and Moscow remain open despite deep strains in relations following the war in Ukraine.

Rubio, who serves as Secretary of State in the Trump administration, has been actively engaged in diplomatic outreach on several international crises in recent weeks. The latest conversation with Lavrov comes amid renewed global efforts to assess the trajectory of the Ukraine conflict and wider security concerns in Europe and the Middle East.

The State Department readout did not indicate whether the two sides discussed sanctions, military assistance, ceasefire proposals or possible negotiations related to Ukraine or Iran.

The Trump administration has repeatedly said it wants to end the Russia-Ukraine war through negotiations, while also maintaining pressure on Iran over its regional posture and nuclear programme.

The Ukraine conflict, which began in February 2022 has reshaped global security dynamics. The conflict has also had significant economic consequences worldwide, including disruptions in energy and food markets.

--IANS

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