Sanjay Dutt remembers ‘dad’ Sunil Dutt: I miss you always

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) On the occasion of Sunil Dutt’s 21st death anniversary, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt remembered his iconic father and said that he has always been a “rock” in his life.

Sanjay shared three old pictures featuring his father, him, and his two sisters.

“I miss you always dad and I love you, you are and have always been a rock in my life, I am honoured and grateful to have a dad like you,” Sanjay wrote in the caption section for his father, who passed away in his sleep due to a heart attack at the age of 75.

Sunil Dutt was known for his unique style and for delivering impactful messages through his films. He made his film debut in 1955 with the Hindi film Railway Platform. He rose to prominence with the highly successful films: Ek Hi Raasta and Mother India.

He was then seen in top–grossing Indian films such as Sadhna, Sujata, Gumrah, Waqt, Khandan, Mera Saaya, Hamraaz, Milan, Mehrban, Padosan, Heera, Zakhmee, Nagin, Daaku Aur Jawan and Jaani Dushman.[6] Some of his acclaimed performances include Insān Jaag Utha, Chhaya, Mujhe Jeene Do, Nartaki, Yaadein, Gaban, Chirag, Darpan, Reshma Aur Shera, 36 Ghante, Muqabla and Dard Ka Rishta

The late star’s final film was the 2003 blockbuster “Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.”

Sanjay was married to actress Nargis. Reportedly, the star had saved her life from a fire on the sets of Mother India.They had three children Sanjay, Namrata, and Priya Dutt. Nargis died in 1981 due to pancreatic cancer.

Talking about Sanjay, he was last seen in Aakhri Sawal, a political drama film directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, and Sameera Reddy.

He will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

--IANS

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