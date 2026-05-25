May 26, 2026 12:15 AM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar, Japan FM discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation

EAM Jaishankar, Japan FM discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar discussed various facets of cooperation between India and Japan with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, in New Delhi on Monday.

“Delighted to welcome FM Toshimitsu Motegi of Japan to New Delhi today. Held wide-ranging discussions on various facets of our cooperation, including economic security, trade, energy, supply chain resilience, shipping, technology, innovation, and people-to-people ties,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

Both sides also shared views on global and regional developments, including the situation in West Asia and its implications.

“Between India and Japan, of course, we have a Special Strategic and Global Partnership, and that signals that our ties have a larger implication, larger importance, and larger impact. One example of that will be tomorrow when we meet in the Quad format to discuss how to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific,” EAM Jaishankar said in his opening remarks during the meeting with Motegi.

EAM Jaishankar also recalled their previous meetings in France in March and in New Delhi earlier this year.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Japan’s Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, and other officials were also present during the meeting.

In his opening remarks, Toshimitsu Motegi noted that the world is facing the most significant structural change in the post-war era, driven by shifts in the balance of power and escalating conflicts.

He recalled EAM Jaishankar’s remarks during the Foreign Ministerial Strategic Dialogue in January.

“Now, the world is faced with the most significant structural change in the post-war era, driven by shifts in the balance of power and the intensification of conflict and confrontations. And as Jai, you rightly pointed out, the security environment has become increasingly severe,” he said.

“At the outset of the Foreign Ministerial Strategic Dialogue in January, Jai stated that Japan and India not only have opportunities, but also share an obligation and responsibility to shape the international order. That was really encouraging,” Motegi added.

“As we approach the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic ties, our Special Strategic and Global Partnership continues to deepen and diversify for mutual benefit,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X after the meeting.

He also said he was looking forward to Motegi’s participation in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Tuesday.

--IANS

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