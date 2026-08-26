India must target women’s Asia Cup win ahead of 2027 Champions Trophy, says Anjum Chopra

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) India's primary objective at the upcoming Women's Asia Cup will be to lift the title they narrowly missed out on last time, but the tournament also doubles as a critical fine-tuning platform for the ICC Champions Trophy in February, says former India captain Anjum Chopra.

Seven-time winners India suffered defeat in the 2024 edition final to eventual champions Sri Lanka in Dambulla. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will begin their Group A campaign on August 30 against Thailand, and will later take on Hong Kong China and arch-rivals Pakistan respectively.

With India suffering a second straight early exit from the T20 World Cup earlier this year, the Asia Cup becomes a critical trophy to reclaim, even as the inaugural Champions Trophy in February already occupies a corner in the Indian team management's thinking.

"The outlook is obviously going to be to win the title, because they missed the chance of winning it last time around. Sri Lanka played really well in the last final - in fact, they played the entire tournament very well. That's why I was surprised when they landed at the T20 World Cup in the UAE and were completely all over the place. I was very surprised looking at that performance; I think they didn’t win a single match.

"So, the outlook for the Indian team will obviously be to win the championship. But lining up towards the ICC Champions Trophy in February, they would also want to understand their combination and how that setup, which hasn't changed much from the World Cup in England, will move in the direction of the Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka," Anjum told IANS in an exclusive conversation on Wednesday.

Her message for the Indian team, which is largely unchanged from the 2026 T20 World Cup squad (barring omission of Yastika Bhatia and injuries to Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil), is very simple as they prepare to play at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"You have to play to your optimum skill level and never take any opposition lightly. If India wins the toss, they should go out and bat those 20 overs in a manner that showcases their skill level, regardless of what the opposition offers.

“You need to test what you've practiced in a match scenario. It's an international match at the end of the day, so players should use this chance not just to win, but to evaluate their own preparation and identify what needs work."

Teams like England and South Africa have included fringe players and newbies for their upcoming bilateral assignments against Ireland and Zimbabwe respectively. Asked if India should look to try youngsters in their home white-ball series against Zimbabwe, set to happen in October, Anjum felt the Asia Cup and the Asian Games were the ideal testing grounds for fringe players.

"The process should have started with this Asia Cup itself. I'm not saying don't send your core players, but it's not difficult to see who is on loose footing. It's unfair to them that the Indian team hasn't given those opportunities on a consistent basis. I say that very openly for Bharti Fulmali, who hasn't gotten a consistent run, and for Renuka Singh Thakur, who hasn't been a regular feature in the playing eleven.

"The Asian Games and Asia Cup were the right places to try players. You had an opportunity to take players who have been around the setup. But now, you've picked another player to bat at number three who is nowhere around the T20 circuit. If the thinking is just to fill a spot, that's surprising.

“Bharti Fulmali was given a chance, but hasn't grabbed it fully - do they want to give her more of a run? Renuka Singh Thakur has struggled over the past year to stay in the playing eleven, yet she is in both squads and will likely be on the team for Zimbabwe too. So, the clarity needs to be there with everyone around - not just the selectors, with even the players, the captain, the vice-captain and everyone around to understand what is it that we have been lacking?

“What is it that we were lacking in the recent tournament and what are we trying to strengthen or build so that all of it is there when we get to the Champions Trophy? We have at least 10 matches given to these players before we ourselves are confident of taking them towards a Champions Trophy because there is a tour to South Africa as well.

“There will be a WPL as well before the Champions Trophy happens. So, there are ample chances. But give that confidence to that cricketer that she will be around. If you succeed, you are the one who will be doing well. If you don't, then don't come back and think that we never gave you a chance. So, you have to give those players and those chances should have been provided starting from this Asia Cup.”

Anjum also urged the current administration to utilise India ‘A’ fixtures as a strict barometer for form and fitness, drawing comparisons with international standards set by teams like Australia. "India will likely rotate players against Zimbabwe as well. The Asia Cup and Asian Games are essential tournaments to win, but if players with more than 150 T20 internationals cannot give you the confidence to cross the line, then we are clearly not confident in our overall skill level and that is a concern.

“We know we are lacking a number three who can clear the fence with ease. If Bharti Fulmali is the answer to that concern, she should be given a complete run through to the WPL so she has enough chances to prove herself. The India 'A' setup is brilliant - having so many players in competitive cricket right through the season gives you confidence that your second and third string are in the pipeline.

“Touring matches like the Board President’s XI games were meant to prepare players on the sidelines, or help main team members regain form - like Radha Yadav leading them. If a player graduates from India 'A' to the main team, that's brilliant. It's always up to the player to grab the opportunity. For example, Kranti Gaud took her chances and is there; Sree Charani was given an opportunity and is there.

“You wouldn't write an India squad of 15 without those two names. But when a vacuum is created because players aren't performing or options aren't clear, that's where the challenge lies. If players remain in the India 'A' loop without graduating, it doesn't send a good signal about their preparation. I just hope the girls are prepared enough to take that big step forward.

“Look at Australia - when India 'A' toured Australia in 2025, Alyssa Healy played all the matches to prove her fitness, and Tahlia McGrath played to prove her form. For us, players who are not performing well in the main Indian team should be asked to go back and play for India 'A' to prove their fitness and form as well."

Anjum signed off by noting that remarkably little has changed since the T20 World Cup exit in England. "The team setup is the same. With no major changes in the squad, how can you think anybody is looking to make a change? I'm not saying you should change the entire setup - we don't have an endless pipeline of immensely talented players ready to step in instantly.

“But that is exactly where we should have decided and thought through while picking the Asia Cup and Asian Games teams - as to who are the ones who will be tested here. Make sure that you send two players who will be given all the matches to play out there, test them and see how they prepare.

“Not just playing to the playing eleven but also when they're playing to the Indian team, how is it that they're preparing? What are they learning from the ones who are around them? If that has not changed, there was no change in this lineup.

“With no changes in this lineup, I'm not certain what improvement the team management is targeting. But I'm pretty certain with Harman at the helm and Smriti and Deepti doing so well over the past few months as well - not only in the Indian team but also in franchise cricket, they'll know exactly what the difference is. But we'll also sit back and see when the Indian team starts their campaign on August 30.

--IANS

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