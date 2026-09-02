September 02, 2026 5:56 PM हिंदी

India must double electricity's share in energy mix by 2047 to meet net zero goals: CEA Chief

India must double electricity's share in energy mix by 2047 to meet net zero goals: CEA Chief

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) India will need to more than double electricity's share in its total energy consumption by 2047 as the country moves towards its net-zero ambitions and a developed economy status, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad said on Wednesday.

Addressing the Bharat Electricity, POWERGEN India & Indian Utility Week 2026 conference here, Prasad said electricity currently accounts for about 22 per cent of India's total energy consumption and will need to rise up to 50 per cent over the next two decades to accommodate growing demand from industry, transport and digital infrastructure.

"The power sector is tasked with expanding this share to 45-50 per cent by 2047, taking on the growing loads of industry, mobility and digital infrastructure," he said.

Highlighting the pace of expansion in the sector, Prasad said India added a record 64,000 MW of generation capacity last year with renewable energy accounting for more than 50,000 MW. Capacity additions are expected to rise further this year with the country targeting up to 70,000 MW of fresh generation capacity.

"We are likely to surpass last year's addition this year and are targeting up to 70,000 MW of fresh capacity," Prasad said and added that India is aiming for 100 GW of pumped hydro storage capacity by 2035-36 and 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047.

Meanwhile, speaking at the event, Dr D Sai Baba, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power, said India has already crossed 300 GW of non-fossil fuel-based installed power capacity and is now focused on ensuring that renewable generation translates into reliable and affordable electricity.

"Our challenge is to convert this renewable capacity into reliable, affordable power at the right place and time, building a grid that is resilient, flexible and ready for the future," he said.

Additionally, the CEA chief said around Rs 4 lakh crore worth of transmission projects are currently under implementation to evacuate 266 GW of generation capacity, alongside plans to create 600 GVA of transformation capacity.

He added that efforts are underway to provide grid connectivity to new renewable energy projects within 24-36 months.

--IANS

ag/

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