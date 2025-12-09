India must define its own development path, resist external pressures: Gautam Adani

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) India must define its own development path and resist external pressures, said Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations at the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, Adani Group Chairman said that sovereignty in the 21st century will depend on a nation’s command over its natural resources and its energy systems.

“Master the resources below our feet, and master the energy that fuels our rise,” Gautam Adani said, calling these the twin foundations of India’s economic independence.

Gautam Adani urged the need to resist external pressures that seek to define its development priorities and do only what is best for India.

“If we do not control our own narrative, our aspirations will be delegitimised and our right to improve our standard of living portrayed as a global offence,” the Adani Group Chairman said.

The industrialist also warned of what he described as “narrative colonisation,” arguing that the very countries responsible for historic emissions are now attempting to influence how developing nations pursue growth.

Citing global data, Gautam Adani said India remains one of the world’s lowest per-capita emitters even as it has achieved more than 50 per cent non-fossil installed capacity ahead of schedule.

The industrialist said attempts to downgrade India’s sustainability performance without accounting for per-capita metrics or historical responsibility reflect biases embedded in global ESG frameworks.

Calling this period India’s “Second Freedom Struggle” -- this time for economic and resource sovereignty -- Gautam Adani said mining, minerals, and earth sciences would define India’s future capabilities.

“People may call mining the old economy. But without it, there is no new economy.”

Gautam Adani also highlighted that the IIT Dhanbad was born from a moment of national foresight. Over a century ago, under British rule, the Indian National Congress had recommended the establishment of an institute to build India’s critical capabilities in mining and geology.

The Adani Group Chairman said this vision reflected a deep civilisational understanding that a nation cannot rise without mastering the strength of its own soil, while announcing two initiatives for IIT (ISM) Dhanbad: a yearly programme offering 50 paid internships with pre-placement opportunities, and the Adani 3S Mining Excellence Centre in partnership with TEXMiN, featuring metaverse labs, drone fleets, seismic sensing systems and precision mining technologies.

The industrialist urged students to “dream fearlessly, act relentlessly,” embrace innovation, and help build a confident, self-reliant India by becoming “custodians of the core” who build India’s sovereign capabilities.

--IANS

rvt/