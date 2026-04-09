April 10, 2026 12:45 AM हिंदी

India, Mauritius strengthen ties with enhanced strategic partnership (Lead)

India, Mauritius strengthen ties with enhanced strategic partnership

Port Luis/New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his visit to Mauritius, reaffirmed India’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations with the island nation.

In a message to Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Jaishankar congratulated Mauritius for hosting the 9th Indian Ocean Conference and expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

Highlighting the progress made in just over a year, Jaishankar recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Mauritius in March 2025, when both governments elevated their ties to an “Enhanced Strategic Partnership.” He noted that this decision reflects the enduring bonds of history, culture, and trust between the two nations, while also expanding cooperation across key sectors.

Jaishankar emphasised the importance of development partnership, citing the Special Economic Package jointly announced last year, which is now being implemented through the Exchange of Letters.

He also underscored India’s support in healthcare, inaugurating a Renal Transplant Unit at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital, and pointed to ongoing projects such as the AYUSH Centre of Excellence and community development initiatives across Mauritius, Rodrigues, and Agalega. Sustainable energy cooperation featured prominently in his remarks.

India has supported Mauritius with e-buses, solar power projects, and collaborations under the International Solar Alliance and Global Biofuels Alliance. An Indian enterprise is also developing Mauritius’ first floating solar power project.

On defence and security, Jaishankar announced the forthcoming appointment of a Defence Attache in Mauritius, strengthening maritime cooperation and joint hydrography services.

He also highlighted capacity-building initiatives, including the launch of the iGOT Karmayogi portal for Mauritian civil servants, making Mauritius the first country to receive a dedicated version of the platform. Education and labour cooperation were also noted, with agreements between the University Grants Commission and Mauritius’ Higher Education Commission, alongside operationalisation of the labour MoU (memorandum of understanding).

Energy security remains a priority, with India and Mauritius finalising a government-to-government agreement for oil and gas supply.

Jaishankar concluded by reaffirming India’s commitment under its “Neighbourhood First Policy, Vision Mahasagar, and Global South” priorities, stressing that the partnership with Mauritius is both unique and enduring.

--IANS

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