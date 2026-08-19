India, Malaysia pledge deeper cooperation on public administration, governance reforms

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) India and Malaysia reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation in public administration, governance reforms, capacity building and exchange of best practices, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The 2nd India–Malaysia Joint Working Group Meeting saw officials discussing capacity‑building under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation programme, and Malaysia sharing positive feedback on academic modules, institutional and field visits.

Malaysia also shared positive feedback on programme coordination and hospitality, and welcomed proposals for specialised programmes for senior Malaysian officials.

The meeting reviewed progress since the inaugural JWG on November 13, 2024, confirmed and adopted its minutes, and designated points of contact to coordinate agreed activities, the statement from Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said.

The meeting also witnessed an exchange of experiences on public sector Modernisation and governance reforms. Malaysia shared its approach to public sector transformation based on People, Process and Technology, with innovation as a key enabler.

Discussions covered digital government, Artificial Intelligence, cloud services, shared digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, blockchain, data-driven decision-making and connected government, with emphasis on delivering simpler, faster and more citizen-centric public services.

The Indian side shared Centralized Redressal of the Citizens’ Grievance under Centralized Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) the world’s largest 24x7 digital citizen interface platform for Grievance Redressal.

Samadhan Didi represents DARPG’s efforts to leverage Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies for more responsive, transparent and citizen-centric governance.

The AI-enabled voice chatbot ‘Samadhan Didi’, launched on May 30, 2026, makes CPGRAMS more accessible, multilingual and citizen-centric. The chatbot uses conversational AI to provide quick, simple and user-friendly responses to citizens.

The Malaysian side presented the Action plan for the Malaysia-India Governance Partnership: 2027-2029. Strategic roadmap was discussed thereby laying the governance & implementation framework and creating a three-year roadmap for implementation of areas under the MoU.

The Malaysian side appreciated the support extended by DARPG, NCGG and the High Commission of India.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to deepen institutional engagement, knowledge sharing and capacity building, with the objective of strengthening public institutions, improving public service delivery and enhancing citizen experience, the statement noted.

—IANS

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