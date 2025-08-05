India lost one of its bravest voices: Political leaders mourn former J&K governor Satyapal Malik

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Governor, Satyapal Malik, a prominent political figure known for his fearless voice and advocacy for farmers and the underprivileged, passed away at the age of 79 on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. His death has left a deep void in Indian politics, with leaders across party lines mourning his loss and remembering his legacy.

Malik breathed his last at around 1 P.M. at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, where he had been undergoing treatment.

Delhi Leader of Opposition and former Deputy Chief Minister Atishi also expressed her condolences.

“We pray to God to grant him a place at His divine feet and to give strength to his family during this difficult time,” she said.

JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi shared a more personal tribute.

“This is heartbreaking for me. We shared more than 50 years together in politics —working under the leadership of Charan Singh, during the Emergency, with V.P. Singh, later with Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the NDA, and even during PM Modi's tenure. Satyapal Malik was an exceptional orator, an organiser, and a sharp political mind who deeply understood social and economic issues,” he said.

Samajwadi Party MP, S.T. Hasan also expressed grief.

“It’s a sad day. India has lost one of its bravest voices — someone who never feared speaking the truth. He was a true soldier of democracy," he told IANS.

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary paid tribute to Malik's struggle and service, saying, “He fought not just for himself but for the country. I pay my respects to him, and I hope the youth, and people from all walks of life, take inspiration from his journey.”

Rashtriya Lok Dal MP, Chandan Chauhan, also remembered Malik’s unwavering commitment to the marginalised.

“Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones. He spent his entire life working for the poor and raising voices for the farmers. If we want to pay him a true tribute, we must remember and carry forward his policies. No one can fill the void he has left behind," he stated.

Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said, “He was a leader of the people, particularly farmers. His demise is extremely saddening. As the former Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, his contributions were immense.”

Born on July 24, 1946, in Hisawada village of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, Satyapal Malik earned a B.Sc. and LL.B from Meerut University before stepping into public life. His political journey began with the Bharatiya Kranti Dal, followed by stints in Janata Dal, the Indian National Congress, Lok Dal, Samajwadi Party, and eventually the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He first gained political prominence as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly from 1974 to 1977. He later represented Uttar Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha from 1980 to 1989. Malik also served as a Member of Parliament in the 9th Lok Sabha from Aligarh from 1989 to 1991.

He was appointed Governor of Bihar in October 2017 and briefly held additional charge as the Governor of Odisha in 2018. In August 2018, Malik became the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, a role he held until October 2019, overseeing the state during a highly sensitive and historic period, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into Union Territories.

