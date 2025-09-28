India look favourites to win, but Pakistan is 'highly emotional' team...': Panesar

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Former England spinner Monty Panesar believes India are the favourites to win the Asia Cup final but should not take their opponent lightly as Pakistan is a "highly emotional team" in any final they play. The Men in Blue will face arch rivals the tournament’s final for the first time in 41 years when they lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The excitement surrounding the upcoming summit clash is intense because of how the previous two matches between the sides unfolded. From India’s handshake snub in the group stage game to Pakistan players’ controversial gestures and celebrations in the Super 4s match, both teams were involved in considerable drama.

“India look like the favourites to win the Asia Cup final against Pakistan because they’ve shown great bowling performances, and their batting has also been going well. There’s just one issue. If opener Abhishek Sharma is dismissed early, then there are chances of the middle order being exposed in the powerplay,” Panesar told IANS.

“This can cause damage because Pakistan is a highly emotional team in any final, and they’ll play rigorously. They’ll need early wickets, and the fast bowling must be good in the powerplay," he added.

Panesar, who has closely followed India-Pakistan encounters, stated that the Men in Blue have the advantage as they prepare for their match against arch-rivals Pakistan, eyeing their ninth Asia Cup title.

"However, the Indian team appears very strong, and I believe India will win. If they bat well in the powerplay and keep their wickets safe, they’re most likely to win,” Panesar said.

After India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their group stage match, the two sides faced each other again in the Super Fours game, where the Men in Blue secured another confident six-wicket victory.

Both teams head into the final with a win from their previous encounters and will be hungry for a win in the ultimate showdown.

-- IANS

vi/bc