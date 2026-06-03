June 03, 2026 8:20 PM हिंदी

India-Laos relationship rooted in common heritage of Buddhism, Ramayana: EAM

India-Laos relationship rooted in common heritage of Buddhism, Ramayana: EAM

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Highlighting the deep-rooted civilisational ties between India and Laos, reflected in the shared Buddhist heritage and enduring legacy of the Ramayana, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the bilateral partnership is anchored in longstanding cultural and people-to-people connections.

In his opening remarks during the 10th India-Lao PDR Joint Commission Meeting with Laos Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane in New Delhi, the EAM said, “Our two countries have close civilisational ties reflected in the common heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana. Our relations go back in history based on deep cultural and people-to-people linkages."

“I fondly remember my own visit to your beautiful country during your ASEAN chairship in 2024. I also had at that time an opportunity to call on the Prime Minister during my visit,” he added.

EAM Jaishankar also recalled PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Laos in 2024, during which several agreements and MOUs were signed.

“Today we have an opportunity to review them to explore a wide-ranging agenda, to look at our political cooperation, economic ties, defense, development partnerships, education, culture to culture, and of course, our multilateral cooperation. I'm very confident that our discussions today will be very productive,” he noted.

The EAM also congratulated his counterpart Phomvihane on the successful conduct of Laos’ National Assembly elections earlier this year and his elevation as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Phomvihane arrived in India on Monday to co-chair the 10th India–Lao PDR Joint Commission Meeting.

“A warm welcome to DPM and FM Thongsavan Phomvihane of Lao PDR on his first visit to India to co-chair the 10th India–Lao PDR Joint Commission Meeting with EAM S. Jaishankar,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

“India and Lao PDR are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties. The visit will add momentum to the longstanding partnership between India and Lao and further deepen cooperation across areas of mutual interest,” it added.

--IANS

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