India, Kenya review potential outcomes from forthcoming high-level exchanges

Nairobi, Sep 19 (IANS) The High Commissioner of India to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, on Saturday met the African nation's Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Korir Sing'Oei and reviewed potential outcomes from forthcoming high-level exchanges.

“High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika met Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing'Oei. They reviewed key aspects of bilateral relations, including progress on ongoing initiatives and potential outcomes from forthcoming high-level exchanges,” the High Commission of India in Kenya stated on X.

“High Commissioner highlighted the growing bilateral trade and investment ties and underscored the importance of an investor-friendly business environment,” it added.

Last month,High Commissioner Swaika, called on Musalia W Mudavadi, the Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCS) and the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, appraising him on recent bilateral developments.

“High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika called on Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs H.E. Dr. Musalia W Mudavadi. High Commissioner apprised Hon’ble PCS of recent bilateral developments and discussed proposals and ideas for further strengthening the partnership,” the High Commission of India in Nairobi stated on X.

Speaker of the National Assembly of Kenya, Moses Wetang’ula, also visited India in August to strengthen parliamentary exchanges between India and Kenya, including the recently constituted Parliamentary Friendship Groups.

Wetang’ula held a meeting with Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha and said that Kenya and India share a longstanding cordial friendship with strong legislative exchanges among the two Parliaments.

According to Speaker Birla, the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the longstanding friendship between India and Kenya, which remains rooted in shared democratic values and a common historical legacy.

“The recently constituted Parliamentary Friendship Groups in both countries will provide an important platform for deepening parliamentary engagement, fostering greater understanding between our two Parliaments and strengthening people-to-people connections,” Birla noted on X.

According to him, sharing legislative experiences and best practices can further deepen institutional cooperation.

–IANS

ksk/as