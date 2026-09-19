Alia Bhatt's Ganpati glimpses include little Raha drawing Bappa

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have said their farewell for 'Bappa' for this year, but on Saturday, the 'Jigra' actress took to her official Insta handle and published a couple of glimpses from the festive season.

The highlight of the album was their daughter Raha drawing a sketch of Lord Ganesh on paper and colouring it using crayons.

We could also see Alia welcoming Bappa home during Ganesh Chaturthi, performing aarti with Ranbir, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, and little Raha. In one of the stills, Alia posed with sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan for a stunning selfie.

The 'Highway' actress also included a couple of stylish selfies of herself in ethnic attires.

On Friday evening, Ranbir, Alia, Raha, and Neetu performed Ganesh visarjan.

The 'Barfi' actor was seen carrying the Ganpati idol. He even said, “Ganpati bappa morya,” before heading his way.

Alia, who was carrying Raha in her arms, made sure to hide her face. Even after the four of them posed for the shutterbugs and were heading back inside, Alia walked carefully in reverse to shield Raha from the camera.

To refresh your memory, earlier the Kapoor family would host several devotees at their RK Studios in Chembur during Ganesh Chaturthi. The tradition, which was started by Raj Kapoor in the 1950s, went on for almost seven decades.

Professionally, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s forthcoming love saga, 'Love & War', that will also feature Vicky Kaushal.

While the project will mark Ranbir's first professional collaboration with Vicky, he has already worked with Alia in Meghna Gulzar's 'Raazi'.

'Love & War' is believed to share the journey of two army officers (Played by Ranbir and Vicky) whose lives and loyalties end up getting mixed with a woman (Played by Alia), leading to a complicated love triangle.

Alia and Ranbir are also expected to share screen space in the next part of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmāstra'.

--IANS

pm/