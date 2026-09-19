Salman throws off his hat in anger as he loses cool on 'BB 20' contestants over trolling

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Ahead of the second 'Weekend Ka Vaar' of 'Bigg Boss 20', the makers have released a new promo from the show in which host Salman Khan was seen recalling the time he was trolled for his weight gain.

The clip opened with Salman questioning contestant ScoutOP if he wanted to give a shout-out to his YouTube community if he said anything about him.

"Agar main kuch galat bolu toh mujhe bhi dekhle," Salman said.

Salman was calling out Scout for his remarks last week, when he gave a shout-out to his gaming community asking them to bash him if he was saying anything wrong.

After this, Salman decided to recall the time he was body-shamed. The 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor remembered what some users had commented.

"bhai mota hogaya hai', they had said trolling him.

Losing his cool, Salman said, "Karlo na troll, ye lo", and removed his hat and jacket. "Karlo trolling," he added. The promo ended with the host trying to remove his black T-shirt and saying, "Ye sab nikal lo."

Going by other promo, host Salman will also be seen questioning contestant Mahhi Vij if she had verbally abused her co-contestant Yung DSA.

Denying the claim, Mahhi said that she did not use any abusive words for Yung DSA. "Slang mein agar kuch bola... par usko related nahi boli."

Later on, Salman himself revealed that Mahhi never used an abusive word for Yung DSA. "Gaali jo baki gayi thi vo situation par tha. Yung aapke naam se nahi bola tha."

'Bigg Boss 20' has Kanika Mann, Arishfa Khan, Mahhi Vij, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Uditi Singh, Gullu Qazi Touqeer, Yung DSA, Amrapali Dubey, ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Love Gill, Aasif Khan, and Mary Kom as contestants.

During the 'Weekend Ka Vaar', the latest season of the reality show will also see its first elimination. Aasif Khan, ScoutOP aka Tanmay Singh and Rohed Khan have been nominated this week.

--IANS

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