ABVP’s DUSU sweep highlights youth’s connect with growth and nationalism

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has secured a decisive victory in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, winning the president, secretary and joint secretary posts. Beyond the electoral numbers, the outcome is being viewed through a broader political lens.

BJP leaders are of the view that the outcome offers an opportunity to examine youth preferences, nationalism and the Congress-led student politics narrative.

The victory assumes significance as Delhi University represents a diverse and cosmopolitan student community, with students drawn from different regions, backgrounds and social groups, say analysts. Often described as a ‘mini-India’, the university is among the country's most mainstream and nationally influential higher education institutions.

“Against this backdrop, the ABVP's performance carries a political message that extends beyond the university's electoral boundaries,” says a BJP leader.

The results can be viewed as an indication of the appeal of growth-oriented and nationalist values among sections of young and aspirational India. The outcome also provides the ABVP with an opportunity to highlight its connection with students who identify with these themes, remark political observers.

The victory comes amid criticism of the Congress and its approach to youth politics. The party and its supporters, according to the ABVP's political narrative, attempted to mislead and misguide young voters through their campaign. However, the election outcome is being projected by the outfit as evidence that students did not accept what it describes as misleading political messaging.

The phrase ‘Jhooth Ki Goonj’ couldn't reverberate in Delhi University, a line that captures the political interpretation being attached to the results. The argument is that an institution representing the diversity of India has delivered a message about the limits of ‘negative or misleading political campaigns’ among young voters.

The outcome also assumes significance in the context of the historical contest between the ABVP and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI). NSUI, which had dominated DUSU politics for extended periods in earlier years, is described in this political assessment as having been reduced to zero in the current contest. According to BJP leaders, DUSU results have established that the Congress-style politics has lost its connection with the youth.

The ABVP's reported performance in North Campus has further added to the significance of the victory. The area houses some of India's leading educational institutions, including Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Hindu College, Hansraj College, Kirori Mal College (KMC), Ramjas College and the Faculty of Law. Analysts say that massive support in these institutions assumes significant importance given their academic reputation and diverse student base.

--IANS

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