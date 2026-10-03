India is 'watching your back': Goyal to diaspora in US

Washington, Oct 3 (IANS) India will stand behind its people wherever they face difficulty or distress around the world, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has told the Indian diaspora in the United States, declaring that the country is “watching your back”.

Addressing members of the Indian community in the Chicago area, Goyal cited crises in Yemen and Ukraine as examples of situations in which India had remained concerned about the safety of its people overseas.

“As you know that India is like one country and any Indian is in any difficulty, any distress, anywhere in the world. We back home are watching your back,” Goyal said.

“We care for you and you will always have us as a support whether you are in Yemen, at the peak of the crisis, whether you are in Ukraine, when the war breaks out,” he said.

The minister said he could cite several such examples of India standing behind its people during difficult circumstances overseas.“Your nation, your motherland will always stand by you, will be there for you, for your families, for your children,” Goyal said.

His remarks came as he paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Sculpture in Skokie, Illinois, on Gandhi Jayanti.

Goyal used the occasion to speak directly to Indian-Americans about their responsibilities towards the United States as well as their continuing relationship with India.

He described members of the diaspora as a vital connection between the two democracies.

“Each one of you are the living bridge between the United States and India. Each one of you is an ambassador of India to the United States,” he said.

Goyal thanked the community for its contribution to the United States and urged Indian-Americans to serve their adopted country with honesty and commitment.

“Be loyal to it, be honest to it, work hard for your nation,” he said, referring to the United States. “This has given you your wealth, your family, this has given you your future.”

At the same time, he asked them to maintain their emotional connection with India.

“But always keep in your mind, in your heart, a little place for your mother and for all the people,” he said.

Goyal also invoked Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence and concern for all sections of society. He said Gandhi’s ideas had left an indelible mark on India and influenced people beyond the country.

In a separate post on X after paying floral tributes at the Skokie memorial, Goyal said Gandhi’s ideals continued to have global relevance.

“Mahatma Gandhi ji’s timeless ideals of non-violence, simplicity and truth, deeply rooted in India’s civilisational ethos, continue to guide and inspire humanity across generations,” he said.

Goyal’s Chicago programme also included a visit to Fullerton Hall at the Art Institute of Chicago, where Swami Vivekananda delivered his historic address at the World’s Parliament of Religions in September 1893.

Speaking about the Indian diaspora, Goyal referred to about 40 million people of Indian origin across the world and said they remained in India’s thoughts. He urged members of the community in the United States to preserve the values of honesty and integrity while serving their adopted country.

--IANS

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